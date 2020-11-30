Fortnite Italy Instagram account may have just confirmed a 'Black Hole v2' event

Epic Games might have confirmed that the Black Hole will be starting Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 through an Instagram status.

Players have been speculating about the return of the ominous Black Hole in Fortnite. The last black hole was there for a period of prolonged downtime and the Fortnite map experienced massive changes.

Players have not experienced this phenomenon since Fortnite Chapter 1 - Season X. The last time it happened, it changed the map entirely. This time, an old version of the map might return, as some leaks claim that the Fortnite community will get to see Tilted Towers again.

Similarly, other theories claimed that the Avengers would have to travel back in time to protect the Fortnite reality. This will perhaps facilitate the appearance of the Black Hole.

Day 5 of trying to get twitter famous by posting the black hole pic.twitter.com/Ia0dg1rzgd — Fortnite Black Hole (@Mrnebbz1) November 30, 2020

With all these theories and leaks, Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 will likely change everything in the game forever.

Did Epic Games accidentally confirm the Black Hole beginning in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5?

what we know abt the event



15 mins long

galactus comes and fights the avengers etc

we see all events in fn history

cube comes back to beat galactus

jetpacks are used to beat galactus

fortnite will be down for 3 whole days (probs Black Hole)

old map is coming bk dk how long for — brizo (@brizoFNBR) November 30, 2020

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 may conclude with an air of uncertainty hanging over fans and players alike. The Avengers might not be seen on the map after defeating Galactus.

From all the leaks and theories gathered so far, there are a few possibilities that can define the Nexus War's outcome. The first one being, the Devourer Of Worlds event, which will probably not be longer than 20 minutes.

Galactus may eventually eat up half of the Island, including major Marvel POIs. Thus, it might be time to say farewell to Stark Industries, Doom's Domain, and other such locations.

Fighting Galactus Tip #87: Don’t forget your jet pack



Prepare for the final battle.



12.1.20 4 PM ET pic.twitter.com/YBnQzqlFqZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 26, 2020

It is also likely that the Battle Bus will be instrumental in the Devourer Of Worlds event. Players might get to drive it during the event to help the Avengers. Various theories state that the Battle Bus will travel through the Black Hole to give us a different version of the map.

This is where players are expecting to see the Old Athena Map along with Tilted Towers. Players will also have to use Jetpacks and Laser guns to either fight or flee from Galactus.

YouTuber SinX6 was quick to capture an Instagram Status from Fortnite Italy. The status shows a pitch-black background, and this teases the Black Hole in Fortnite. Several have claimed that the Black Hole version 2.0 will consume this new map as well.

You do know how to drive the Battle Bus.. right?



Join the Fight on 12.1.20 4 PM ET pic.twitter.com/8K380f03P1 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 28, 2020

However, it is impossible to predict at this point what Epic Games has in store. Maybe the Avengers will have to travel through the Black Hole to save the Island.

Perhaps Galactus will take control of the Zero Point and ensure that the Black Hole stays for a while. It is being speculated that Fortnite will experience downtime for a couple of days.

Epic Games likely have something grand planned for the Fortnite community. For now, the best players can do is wait patiently and let the story unfold on its own.

