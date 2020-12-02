How to get into the Fortnite Devourer Of Worlds live event 

Galactus is finally here, and Fortnite is taking over Twitch with over 1 million viewership.

For players looking to join the Devourer Of Worlds event, this is the last chance to help the Avengers. Epic Games already mentioned that players need to get in the game one hour before the event begins.

The fight against Galactus begins on the Helicarrier. You’re in the right place! pic.twitter.com/MIcprYpVIt — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 1, 2020

The Helicarrier has finally entered the map in a defensive position. Players are all getting in the lobby, queuing up quickly to visit the live event. Players can queue up to 16 players on the same team.

The event will begin in about half an hour, and here is all players need to do to watch it live and join in the game.

How to join the Fortnite Devourer Of World live event

Unlike previous end season events, there will be a unique mode for players to get in to join the Fortnite Devourer of Worlds event.

All players need to do is join as quickly as they can or queue up with their friends to participate in the event live. This might be the last time players can play Fortnite before Chapter 2 - Season 5 begins.

Fortnite Chapter Season 5 will commence shortly after a downtime due to the Black Hole returning to Fortnite. Galactus might eventually win this battle and send the Avengers back in time.

Popular content creators have also predicted that the Devourer Of Worlds event will bring back the old map. There is also a rumor that players attending the live event will get some special reward.

Donald Mustard also updated his Twitter with a post showing the skin he will be wearing. It is none other than the Visitor from the Seven with Captain America's shield.

Ready for the fight! pic.twitter.com/T8aMLj5QWI — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) December 1, 2020

This foreshadows the fact that the Seven might come to protect the Fortnite reality from Galactus. This will perhaps be one of the best crossovers in Fortnite history.

Hopefully, the Avengers will put up a fight that is reminiscent of all the major end season events in Fortnite. Players might also get to see a glimpse of all those iconic moments while they travel back in time.

Twitch is going crazy with players watching the Fortnite Devourer Of Worlds event

Most of the top streamers like Tfue, Ninja, Nickmercs, Symfuhny, Clix, Nich Eh 30, TimTheTatMan, Chap, Mongraal are over on Twitch. Fortnite is currently hosting over 1.5 million viewers on the platform.

Players are advised to run it on optimal specs to get the best efficiency. Simultaneously, the Fortnite community is quite excited to see legendary players like Turner "Tfue" Tenney, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, Nicholas "Nickmercs" Kolcheff returning to the game. This event is perhaps going to be Epic in every way.

It is expected that The Devourer Of Worlds Event will break the Astronomical live event numbers on Twitch. Nevertheless, players are eager to see what Galactus does to the Island.

Players can watch any of these popular streamers' live streams to enjoy the magnificent Devourer Of Worlds event. This is indeed a landmark for the Fortnite community, and hopefully, things are about to change for the better.