Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5: Old Map possible return, Galactus showdown, and everything we know so far about the new season

With just hours to go before the Devourer Of Worlds event, several new leaks hint at what's coming in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Season 5 will begin shortly after a downtime, due to the Black Hole returning to Fortnite. Galactus will eventually win the Nexus War, and he might consume half the map.

Several content creators will be live streaming the Devourer Of Worlds event. Players are advised to join the game 60 minutes before the beginning of the event. There is also a rumor that players attending the live event will get some special reward.

The Devourer Of Worlds event in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4

The event will begin at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm GMT. Few leaks suggest that players will have an active role in the Devourer Of Worlds event.

With the recent design of the Battle Bus and the inclusion of Jetpacks and alleged Laser weapons, the fight will be intense. However, this active role might be instrumental for going back in time.

The Battle Bus design shows some kind of Gamma technology which would help in defeating Galactus. Simultaneously, players might also have to drive the Battle Bus through Galactus.

It is also rumored that while players are traveling through space and time, the old oap will be visible. Perhaps specific sections of the map, like Tilted Towers, might return in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

However, this won't be the end of the Avengers or Marvel collaboration with Fortnite. Donald Mustard hinted in a podcast that this is just the beginning of the storyline.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 will heavily feature the Mandalorian, and it will be interesting to see how they integrate the Avengers into that plotline.

Subsequently, this will be the end of the mythic dominated meta, as several competitive and casual changes are on their way. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 thus concludes on a nostalgic note.

The Old Athena map might return in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

OMG OLD MAP COMING BACK CONFIRMED — NRG Beehive (@beehhive) November 30, 2020

Epic Games have major plans for players attending, as this is arguably one of the most significant in-game events of all time.

The colossal planet-devouring villain will arrive with the Nexus War live event on 1st December 2020, at 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET / 9 pm GMT. During the event, players will get to see glimpses from the past season.

All the theories point to the Old Athena map making its return in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. There is also information from data miners about Winterfest 2020 being scheduled for mid-December.

I know I’m pretty much the most biased person possible when it comes to Fortnite, but I’ve sure loved this season! Dooms Domain has become one of my favorite landing spots ever! pic.twitter.com/2LE6mZ24Ua — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) November 29, 2020

There are several design rumors doing the rounds, with most of them suggesting that winter is coming for the Fortnite map. Perhaps this will mimic the events of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2.

The Device event brought in the flood that submerged the Fortnite map. It might be the same with the Devourer Of Worlds event, only this time bringing a cold winter. This has a striking resemblance to the Mandalorian lore in the Star Wars universe.

The Fortnite support service answered my email with "Hello there", which is 100% a Obi-Wan Kenobi reference, which also means we will 100% get even more Star Wars skins!! /s pic.twitter.com/Dg7EAXxpm1 — Shiina (@RealShiina) November 27, 2020

Thus, it is plausible to expect the parts of the old map coming back in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. Hopefully, Epic Games will have a grand scheme in mind to surprise the Fortnite community.