Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5: A list of all weapons and items that are vaulted and unvaulted

Fortnite has made some drastic changes to the meta of the game and has removed several fan-favorite weapons.

The Zero Point is exposed, but no one escapes the Loop, not on your watch.



Recruit the greatest hunters across all Realities to stop the Island from falling into complete Chaos.#FortniteZeroPoint pic.twitter.com/U6TCRFI566 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 2, 2020

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is finally here! Galactus has been defeated, and the players are in the bounty season with the Mandalorian.

The developers have shaken up the meta and have removed many old weapons. Several new weapons have also been included to diversify the game and add fun new elements to it.

List of weapons vaulted and unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

According to the popular Fortnite leaker, HYPEX, the fire trap, scoped AR, and the community's favorite shotguns - Pump Shotguns have been vaulted as well. This doesn't come as a shock as the game frequently vaults the weapons to test the new ones and provides a better chance to the existing weapon pool.

Shotguns are a crucial part of Fortnite, and it has removed the Pump Shotguns to welcome the Dragon Shotgun, which would give players a more versatile option to face their enemies in the game.

Vaulted:

- Fire Trap

- Scoped AR

- Some/All Pumps Rarities (COULD be inaccurate)

Unvaulted:

- Tacs

- Charge (COULD be inaccurate)

- Double Barrel (1.53% spawn chance)

- P90

- SMG — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 2, 2020

VastBlast also stated that the revolver, combat shotgun, assault rifle, tac SMG, and LMGs have been vaulted and wouldn't be appearing in the game anymore.

According to my tracker, the following has been vaulted:



-Leg./Epic Revolver

-Leg./Epic Scoped Assault Rifle

-Leg./Epic Pump Shotgun

-Leg. Combat Shotgun

-Leg. /Epic Assault Rifle

-Leg./Epic Tac SMG

-Leg./Epic Burst Assault Rifle

-Leg. Rocket Launcher

-Leg. Bolt-Action

-Rare LMG — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) December 2, 2020

Vaulting different weapons allow players to try out new weapons in the game and adopt a new play style in Fortnite. Moreover, the new season's exclusive mythic weapons would be a good addition to the existing pool of weapons.

However, players will have to wait and see how these changes affect the game and if the new weapons are worth using instead of the old ones.

