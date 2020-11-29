Tfue hints at his Fortnite World Cup return with Nickmercs

Turner 'Tfue' Tenney has hinted at his next Fortnite World Cup appearance with Nickmercs, in the recent edition of the Scuffed Podcast.

Fortnite has come a long way as an esports title, and many professional players have made a living out of the game.

It has also become a platform for musical artists to showcase their talent, and the game has evolved as an evergreen battle royale title as well. In the recent Scuffed Podcast, Tfue, Nickmercs and xQc shared their opinions on the competitive side of the game.

Related: How big is Galactus "The devourer of worlds" in Fortnite?

Is Tfue set to make his return to next year's Fortnite World Cup?

Tfue has been playing Call of Duty on his YouTube channel and even competed in Twitch Rivals, playing with Aydan, Scump and ZooMaa. Fortnite fans truly miss him, as he is one of the best veteran players of the game.

In the aforementioned episode of Scuffed Podcast, Nickmercs expressed his love for Fortnite, and he explained that the game has a unique esports touch, unlike other video games with shooting, building and edits.

Moreover, Tfue, upon being asked about his return to Fortnite, said that he is going to play Fortnite casually, but that he wouldn't dedicate a majority of his time into the game.

Advertisement

Moreover, he even said that he might hire a coach to get him back to his very best in Fortnite. Tfue replied to him by saying:

"When the next (Fortnite) World Cup rolls around, maybe I'll be there with you."

He therefore hinted that he might shift to Fortnite before next year's World Cup. Moreover, Tfue is known for his solo performances, thus, it would be interesting to see if he teams up with Nickmercs in the game.

Tfue's arrival would bring many enthusiasts back to the title, and it would be a good thing for Fortnite in general as well.

Related: The Fortnite Venom mythic ability could be game-breaking

Physical Events - For the rest of 2020, all Fortnite competitions will be held online. Due to the limitations of cross region online competition, there will not be a Fortnite World Cup in 2020. — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) April 30, 2020

Fortnite World Cup 2020 was cancelled due to the pandemic situation. Hopefully, next year, Fortnite fans will be able to enjoy Epic's mega tournament in its entirety.

Related: Fortnite Week 4 XP Xtravaganza Challenges: Deliver a Semi Truck from Outside Upstate New York to Stark Industries