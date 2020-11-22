The Fortnite Venom mythic ability could be game-breaking

Fortnite has finally added the Venom mythic ability into the game, and it is very overpowered, to say the least.

Chapter 2, Season 4 was fully centered around many Marvel superheroes and their mythic abilities slowly made their way into the game. These abilities served different purposes for players. Some provided mobility, some damage, and sometimes a combination of both.

Bond with the symbiote... We are Venom.



Grab Venom in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/d11qDB6dX5 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 21, 2020

The newest Venom ability has been showcased in the Marvel Limited Time Mode and players have responded well to the mythic ability for its potent and aggressive playmaking potential.

However, many professional players are exploiting this mythic ability and getting easy eliminations on the enemies in Fortnite.

This piece will be showcasing the most effective way to use the Venom Mythic ability in the game.

Venom's Mythic ability could be used to get free kills in Fortnite Season 4

Mythic abilities are fairly balanced in Fortnite. However, this may not be the case for all of them. Venom's mythic ability is the newest one to join the fray of overpowered items in the game. The ability does a minimal 50 damage upon hit and pulls the enemy towards the player using it from a distance.

This might be balanced in theory but this doesn't account for a player's imagination. The distance of the ability is quite massive and breaks 10 walls on a single cast. Moreover, it could be used in synergy with the shotgun, and players can pull enemies towards them, and one-shot them with shotguns.

Adding more to the trouble with this ability, streamer SypherPK showcased a new trick to instantly eliminate players on his YouTube channel. He used rifts in the game. Upon usage, these transport people to the sky, and it is mainly used for mobility in the game.

The Fortnite veteran came up with a unique strategy to incorporate rifts with Venom's mythic ability. He timed his entrance into the rift perfectly and grabbed enemies with him into the rift. He then glided down to the map safely whereas the enemy has no possible way of surviving the fall damage.

This opens up a whole new dimension to the Mythic ability and guarantees an elimination to the players if they can time their rift timings.

