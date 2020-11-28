How big is Galactus "The devourer of worlds" in Fortnite?

Galactus is slowly rising out of the waters, and players are anticipating his arrival on the island of Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4's live event - Nexus War is nearing, and everyone has been crafting theories about this massive upcoming event.

The Zero point has been teased about being on Galactus' list of priorities for coming to the island. However, after flying for quite some time, Galactus seems to be slowly rising from the waters and getting closer to the island.

He hungers for the Zero Point.



Galactus is closing in.



12.1.20 4 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/VbzWJ5NWqF — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 27, 2020

It is quite evident by the size of his massive head crown (currently out for the water) that he is enormous in size and potentially the biggest character ever seen in the realm of Fortnite. Naturally, players are curious to know his actual size compared to other huge characters like Travis Scott in the past.

How big is Galactus in Fortnite?

Galactus will be making his full-fledged appearance on 1st December with the Season 4 live event, where players will be able to witness him. Other than that, there aren't many leaks showcasing the actual size of the Marvel supervillain.

One can make a guess on his size by looking at the actual Live Event files. FortTory, a prominent leaker, stated that this event has around 3-4 GBs showcasing the magnitude of the event. Earlier events such as the Travis Scott event and Final Showdown were merely 480Mbs and 650Mbs, respectively.

in comparison with earlier events:



Final Showdown - 650 mb

Travis Scott Event - 480 mb — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) November 18, 2020

Moreover, gamers can also spot Galactus rising from the waters, and several players have glitched themselves to see the full size of him in the game.

During previous live events in Fortnite, like Travis Scott's Astronomical, he was absolutely huge while performing for a concert in the game. It won't be any surprise if Galactus is eight times bigger than him in the game, and the Marvel superheroes would have a troublesome time dealing with him.

This also raises the question of whether the Avengers will fight Galactus or use the modified battle buses to fly away from the island, sacrificing it to the devourer of worlds. These questions would be answered in the Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 Live Event on 1st December.

