Top 5 explosive weapons in Fortnite that need to return

Fortnite has a huge arsenal of weapons and the explosive class is possibly the most satisfying one to use in the game.

From the game's early days, Fortnite players developed an affinity towards these explosive weapons/items. Blowing up buildings and players was incredibly enjoyable and it also synergized smoothly with the dynamic nature of the game.

As a result, casual players used to pick them up and wreak havoc on the island. On the other hand, professional players used to make trick shots with these weapons and win matches in style.

Related: Galactus Fortnite Season 4 live event start date and time confirmed

However, in the current state of the game, there aren't many explosive weapons to choose from. This has given a mechanical, run-of-the-mill FPS feel to the game, which is disliked by many players.

This article lists five explosive weapons in Fortnite that need to come back.

Top 5 explosive weapons that should return in Fortnite

#1 Rocket Launcher

Image via Fortnite Hut

Advertisement

The Rocket Launcher is one of the oldest weapons in Fortnite and it is very straightforward to use. Players used this weapon to break builds and create pressure on the opponents. Moreover, the AOE damage of this weapon often caught enemies off-guard and one-shot them into the ground.

Related: Unofficial Wild Rift sources suggest 42 champions could be coming to the game

#2 Legendary Boom Bow

Image via Fortnite

The Boom Bow was one of the most accurate and dangerous weapons in the game. The shots required a wind-up but they were very accurate over mid to long distances in Fortnite.

The item was fairly overpowered as many players started to use them to get easy eliminations in matches. It was eventually vaulted but brought also back into the game as a mythic item for a limited time. Players could defeat TNTina and get this weapon near the Rig in Chapter 2-Season 2 of Fortnite.

Advertisement

#3 Quad Launchers

Image via Slash gear

Quad Launchers had four rockets that could be fired in quick succession and were very overpowered. Unlike the regular rocket launcher in Fortnite, players couldn't anticipate the number of rockets coming towards them.

As a result, many players complained about just how overpowered this weapon was and how it destroyed the very concept of building in the game. Thus, they were vaulted and never brought back to the game.

Related: Fortnite Week 3 XP Xtravaganza Challenges: The best route to dance on all five colored bridges in a single match

#4 Guided Missile

Image via Fortnite

The Guided Missile created a nuisance in the Fortnite community when players didn't understand the weapon. After a short adjustment period, it became a must pick for squads playing the game. Players had the ability to rotate the missile and guide it exactly where they wanted to in the matches. This resulted in many odd strategies making their appearance in the game.

Advertisement

The weapon was eventually deemed overpowered and removed from the game.

#5 Grenade Launcher

Image via Reddit

Grenade Launchers shoot explosives that bounce once after being released from the gun. This weapon was used by players who liked to get an angle on their opponents in the game by exploiting their own builds. Moreover, it also had a fairly decent shooting and reload time. This helped players shower bomb after bomb onto their enemies.

Related: Rekkles takes on Perkz's role as the starting ADC for G2 Esports' League of Legends roster