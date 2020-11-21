Rekkles takes on Perkz's role as the starting ADC for G2 Esports' League of Legends roster

Long-time AD carry for Fnatic's League of Legends team Martin "Rekkles" Larsson will be moving to local rivals G2 Esports' League of Legends roster.

G2 Esports has been one of the most dominant teams in the European League of Legends esports scene and has had a couple of incredibly successful seasons. This year was no different, but G2 lost to Damwon Gaming, the current World Champions, in the semifinals of Worlds 2020.

The news of Perkz departing from the main roster was disheartening for fans because the synergy among members in last season's roster was phenomenal, to say the least. However, with Rekkles joining G2, the hope of a European side winning the World Championship is brighter than ever.

G2 Esports might have the mightiest European League of Legends team after acquiring Rekkles

Star players like Rekkles fueled Fnatic. He is one of the finest AD carries Europe has ever produced.

Fnatic has been in close competition with G2 Esports for years now and is often termed as their European arch-nemesis. However, and they haven't been achieving the results to hold a candle to G2 for quite some time now.

Rekkles has always been a mainstay at Fnatic. He has been with them for years and has seen the team through defeats at major tournaments.

With Perkz leaving the G2 squad, fans were desperately hoping for Rekless to join what many have touted as Europe's best League of Legends roster. G2 Esports has been a dominant force in the LEC for some time now and Rekkles could be the final piece of the puzzle for them to win a world championship.

How Fnatic deals with the loss of one of the region's strongest ADCs is not yet known. The only thing that is certain right now is that it would take a lot to make Fnatic's bottom lane as competitive as it was in seasons past.

