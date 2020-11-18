T1 seems to have its priorities clear, having acquired the highly-valued services of "Keria."
2020 wasn't the brightest year for T1, as the three-time World champions failed to qualify for the World Championship.
The team is filled to the brim with star players and young talented individuals. Despite that, the management has been taking substantial calls about the squad's future.
Previously, the coaches of this year's Worlds Champion, DWG - "Zefa" and "Daeny" were acquired by T1, thereby sending fans into a frenzy. To add more firepower to the squad, they recently announced that former DRX support, "Keria" would be joining their ranks.
T1 taking Keria is looking to come back on winning terms in LCK and Worlds
Ryu "Keria" Min-seok has been playing in the LCK for quite some time now. Initially, he started with Gyeonggi in 2017 and made his way to DragonX (now known as DRX) into the main roster.
Playing alongside Deft, the bot laners were extraordinarily aggressive and made impactful plays together. Keria and Deft quickly rose in popularity and even made it to Worlds 2020 as the 2nd seed of LCK. Even after getting such high-grade results with the squad, DRX ended player contracts with Doran, Chovy, Deft, and Keria.
Many fans might wonder what happens with T1 Effort now, but with Keria in the team, it seems unlikely that Effort will be a starting player again. T1 Teddy has been one of the best ADC players in the game for a while now. Coupled with the ever-aggressive T1 Keria, their combination could be one to watch out for in the upcoming LCK.
Published 18 Nov 2020, 22:17 IST