T1 seems to have its priorities clear, having acquired the highly-valued services of "Keria."

기쁜 소식을 전해드립니다.

T1의 새로운 서포터로 "Keria" 류민석 선수가 팀에 합류하였습니다. 류민석 선수의 새로운 출발을 함께 축하해주세요.



We're thrilled to announce that Ryu "Keria" Min-seok will be joining T1 for 2021. Please welcome Keria to the T1 Family!#T1WIN #T1Fighting pic.twitter.com/nubuqHXqRu — T1 LoL (@T1LoL) November 18, 2020

2020 wasn't the brightest year for T1, as the three-time World champions failed to qualify for the World Championship.

The team is filled to the brim with star players and young talented individuals. Despite that, the management has been taking substantial calls about the squad's future.

Previously, the coaches of this year's Worlds Champion, DWG - "Zefa" and "Daeny" were acquired by T1, thereby sending fans into a frenzy. To add more firepower to the squad, they recently announced that former DRX support, "Keria" would be joining their ranks.

T1 taking Keria is looking to come back on winning terms in LCK and Worlds

Ryu "Keria" Min-seok has been playing in the LCK for quite some time now. Initially, he started with Gyeonggi in 2017 and made his way to DragonX (now known as DRX) into the main roster.

Playing alongside Deft, the bot laners were extraordinarily aggressive and made impactful plays together. Keria and Deft quickly rose in popularity and even made it to Worlds 2020 as the 2nd seed of LCK. Even after getting such high-grade results with the squad, DRX ended player contracts with Doran, Chovy, Deft, and Keria.

안녕하세요 DRX입니다. 금일 오전 Doran, Chovy, Deft, Keria 선수와 상호 합의 하에 계약이 종료되었습니다. 그동안 함께해준 선수들에게 진심으로 감사합니다.

The contract with Doran, Chovy, Deft and Keria ended today through mutual agreement. We sincerely send our gratitude to players. pic.twitter.com/Hqn1jjOK1r — DRX (@DRXGlobal) November 17, 2020

Many fans might wonder what happens with T1 Effort now, but with Keria in the team, it seems unlikely that Effort will be a starting player again. T1 Teddy has been one of the best ADC players in the game for a while now. Coupled with the ever-aggressive T1 Keria, their combination could be one to watch out for in the upcoming LCK.

