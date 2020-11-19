Unofficial Wild Rift sources suggest 42 champions could be coming to the game

Unofficial sources have revealed a list of upcoming champions that could be making their way to League of Legends: Wild Rift in the upcoming days.

Riot Games' newest expansion to the mobile MOBA subgenre has received a lot of positive feedback from the gaming community. The mobile version of League of Legends is currently in the open beta phase and offers a limited champion pool. Players have been asking for more champions to be added to the game so as to diversify their playstyle.

Their wish may be granted soon.

An alleged leak on Twitter showcases a list of 42 champions that might be coming to the game soon.

Sources allege 42 champions could make their way into League of Legends: Wild Rift in future updates

League of Legends: Wild Rift has been a successful endeavor so far. Several key points on the map, champions, items have been reworked to provide players with a more enjoyable experience of the game. But one thing that the game lacks is the massive champion pool of its PC counterpart.

Currently, the game has a small number of champions that have been optimized for mobile. This could become stale for someone who has been continuously grinding the game in the open beta.

Here is a possible list of champions who could be making their way into Wild Rift according to the source:

Kindred Hecarim Nidalee Xayah Thresh Karma Jayce Swain Teemo Katarina Kennen Leona Darius Galio Lucian Irelia Wukong Kayle Taliyah Riven Yorick Vladimir Illaoi Rakan Quinn Taric Neeko Twitch Ekko Elise Rammus Corki Kayn Kalista Poppy Heimerdinger Diana Pantheon Gnar Draven Bard Tristana

If these champions are pushed into the game with a future update, many players who left after the beta might return to the game to try them out. This move would also diversify the existing meta of the game and make for some interesting games on the Rift.

However, do keep in mind that this Wild Rift champion list is not confirmed by Riot Games and reported by leakers. Thus, take this information with a grain of salt as there could be potential changes to this list in the future upcoming updates.

