League of Legends: Wild Rift hype intensifies as Riot releases new cinematic trailer

League of Legends: Wild Rift's recently released cinematic trailer showcases several popular League of Legends' champions such as Jinx, Lux, Teemo, and many more inside the game. Riot Games is popularly known for their flawless cinematics, and this one is no different.

The Regional Open Beta is NOW LIVE in Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand!



Read more: https://t.co/9arB71eMu1 — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) October 28, 2020

The game's beta is slowly rolling out in other regions, and many gamers are waiting for this MOBA game as it has set a standard in the mobile gaming industry.

League of Legends has one of the highest Twitch viewership, and it won't be much of a surprise if this game does well in the gaming community as well. Several esports teams like Noble GG have already started creating their Indian LoL: Wild Rift roster for competing in the future.

Cinematic Trailer Perfectly restore the game start animation.💥#wildrift pic.twitter.com/rRWCIiW2rH — Wild Rift (@LOL_WiLDRIFT) October 28, 2020

League of Legends: Wild Rift cinematic shows many champions fight in the Summoner's Rift

Summoner's Rift looks beautiful in the latest League of Legends: Wild Rift cinematic trailer (Image credit: Riot Games)

In the cinematic trailer, Jinx was seen teleporting to different champions and taking them to Summoner's Rift to fight against different champions. She first went to Demacian Libraries to get Lux who is wishing that she could use magic again, and then Jinx took a picture and went to Ionia. There, Yasuo was having tea while defeating soldiers with a simple spoon. Jinx made a grand entrance and also teleported him. Then, we see Blitzcrank, who looks pretty sad and gets teleported to the main turf as well.

As a surprise, Teemo was waiting on the rift, and the champions were fighting with the enemy team consisting of Zed, Ahri, Braum, Malphite, and Camille. The battle was intense, and it showcased many abilities of the present champions with great animations.

This cinematic trailer will bring other gamers to the game's MOBA version, which the players can try out once it's live on the servers.

