Fortnite Season 4: Where to cleanse tanks and complete the secret Gnome challenge

Gnomes are at it again. Gnomes have been a key part of the Fortnite side-storyline, and this season, players have been tracking their activities in remote areas of the map.

Several secret quests have showcased the evil plans of the bad gnome, who tried to eliminate other gnomes by planting bombs, which were all later defused. Last week, several evil robots were seen wandering around leaving graffiti of the evil gnome, and players had to visit those locations to gain the experience points.

After the recent Fortnitemares update, a new development has taken place, in which players have to visit the Slurpy Swamp factory. In this guide, we will be showing you the exact location that you must visit, and providing you context for the storyline which is occuring in the game right now as well.

Does Evil Gnome escape in Fortnite?

Exact Location of the cleanse tanks and evil gnome at Slurpy Swamp

The Fortnitemares update has been interesting, but the Evil gnome is up to some big things. He has seemingly contaminated the Slurp Juice on the island with his bad product. Players will have to make their way to Slurpy Swamps to cleanse the tanks, and this can be done by simply jumping into them one after the other.

Then, make your way to the broken wall and you should see the evil gnome standing at the edge. Go near the gnome and it will fly away and crash. While they are many theories as to why this happened, it could simply be the evil gnome trying to escape as we ruined his plans.

As per the leakers, this season has two more updates to come after the current one, so expect to see some more exciting updates to the gnome story.

