Fortnite Season 4: Where to locate the 'Most Wanted Gnome' and complete the secret challenge

Fortnite Season 4 is full of new weekly challenges. However, apart from the usual challenges, each update brings a new secret side quest which encourages players to explore the map and unravel the mysteries of the island.

In Season 3, coral buddies were a part of these side quests and provided a ton of experience points for players.

With the recent update, Fortnite has added a new secret quest called 'Most Wanted', which showcases the evil robot side of the Master Gnome.

In this guide, we will go over all the locations to complete the secret challenge in Fortnite.

Where is the 'Most Wanted' secret challenge location in Fortnite Season 4?

Gnomes have always played a vital role in Fortnite. However, with this new side quest, a new Evil Gnome has entered the island and is on a mission to destroy other friendly gnomes in Fortnite.

In the first side quest, the Master Gnome was seen showcasing the new Super Slurp, which then accidentally blew up and revealed his true face to the other gnomes.

There were then two other side quests that followed. In the first one, the gnomes were seen retaliating against the Master Gnome after discovering his evil intentions. Meanwhile, the second one showcased the bunker where the Evil Gnome is planning his revenge.

This time, the Evil Gnome's face has been sprayed all over the island at certain locations to spread his evil message and threaten other gnomes in the game. You have to find only one of these sprays to complete the secret challenge called 'Most Wanted'. Here is a look at three locations with the Evil-Gnomes spray:

#1 Inside Shark Shell

Shark Shell has evil gnome spray in it (Image credit: Sportskeeda)

Shark Shell would be a great spot for casual players to complete their secret challenges. The location looks like a shark's mouth, and you will notice a workbench the moment you venture inside. The spray should be located beside the workbench.

#2 Factory behind Hydro 16 Dam

Factory near Hydro 16 has an evil gnome spray in it (Image credit: Sportskeeda)

This factory was a part of many other challenges, so it wouldn't be hard to find it on the map. Just beside the Hydro 16 dam, players can look at the walls to spot this spray, which will be surrounded by mini-robots.

#3 Camp Cod

Camp Cod has evil gnome spray in it (Image credit: Sportskeeda)

Camp Cod is the last location to find this spray. Players have to travel to the Camp Cod island located on the southern side of the map. They will then have to look at the northern side of the island near the factory. They should find the gnome spray on one of the walls.

After completing the challenge, players will receive 10,000 XP, which can be used to level up the Battle Pass.

