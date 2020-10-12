When will Party Animals come to Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch?

Party Animals is the newest indie video game to take the world by storm, and it was showcased during the recent Steam Festival. Even though the game is scheduled to release later this year, players are having a blast playing the free demo version of the game. This year starting with Fall Guys, Among Us, and now Party animals, it seems like the gaming community is loving these party games, which is always a good sign for small developers making video games.

Finally locked our game name:



PARTY ANIMALS



Wishlist on Steam: https://t.co/I1VQBhV0Yd pic.twitter.com/4TfV2JgPnx — Party Animals (@happyhappynemo) June 1, 2020

The game's concept is inspired by Gang Beasts and a bit of Fall guys but this game takes the cute quotient to the power of infinity. The characters are adorable and it appeals to everyone in the gaming community. The gameplay is fun, where you can either play as a team or simply throw your friends off the map.

Originally, the game was supposed to be releasing on PC only, however, after seeing its success on Steam and Twitch, the developers will bring it to other platforms as well. The demo crashed the servers of the game by the overwhelming support provided by the gamers towards this indie game.

When will Party Animals release on Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch?

Party Animals is a casual game in which players can have fun while playing with their friends (Image credit: Recreate Games)

Following the game's success, the developers gave their responses to their game's immense success in the gaming community.

“We were overwhelmed with the reaction to the Party Animals demo at the Steam Game Festival a couple of weeks ago. It literally was a case of ‘cute overload’, as the demand exceeded the abilities of our third-party servers, and crashed the game!,” said Andy Jianyi, Product Manager for Recreate Games. “We never anticipated the game would be so popular that we’d have to work around the clock to fix our servers, but we are not complaining! We are thrilled that people enjoyed the game so much, and for a small studio like ours, this is a good problem to have.”

Party Animals #PASpeedrun RULES:



1. Quickest person to pass the Tutorial wins

2. Record everything in video, including audio

3. Post the video on Twitter with #PASpeedrun

4. No cheating

5. Video upload ends at 2020.10.13 23:59 PST

6. Dev team not allowed



Reward:

One PS5 console pic.twitter.com/tDvD2tVaxF — Party Animals (@happyhappynemo) October 9, 2020

Recently, the Party Animals community has been doing the quickest tutorial challenge where the fastest player to complete the tutorial wins a brand-new PlayStation 5. It ends tomorrow if you still want to compete. You can download the free demo of the game on Steam.

They also revealed that the game will come to PC and consoles in late 2020 by commenting:

Recreate Games’ hilariously floppy physics-based party game, Party Animals, is unleashing the “cute” on PC and consoles in late 2020.

Players will have a new party game to play at the end of the year and by the looks of it, the release of Party Animals should encourage more players to try this casual game out. Party Animals will come with an English and Chinese language support on his launch.

