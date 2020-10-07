Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 Leaks: Halloween kickstart, the return of Midas and more

Fortnite is very close to receiving another update, and with Haloween so close, it goes without saying that this update will bring some spookiness into the game. Over the years, the developers have added some great elements of horror around this time, which have all consistently intrigued the players.

This year is no different, and the developers are likely to add a bunch of cosmetics, Halloween themed weapons and more. Leakers have confirmed the return of some old skins, a new Haloween-themed NPC to take down, and a lot of in-game items.

Also read: Fortnite Season 4: Where is the Weather Station- Storm awakening challenges

In this article, we will go over all of these changes, leaks and speculation about the upcoming Fortnite Halloween update.

Fortnite Halloween update might bring spooky Midas and henchman back

Fortnite's Halloween event and update are awaited by every gamer in the community, and the developers never fail to meet the lofty expectations. Each year, they add new Halloween themed skins and new styles for the existing skin-lines. All of this leads to one singular question though: what's brewing for this year?

Unfinished NPCs most likely for Fortnitemares, thanks to @intercelluar for bringing this to my attention!



Midas (Maybe another version of him):

- Has a Gold Scar, probably a placeholder

- Has 100 HP & 350 Shields



Ghostly Ghost Henchman

- Has an AR, Pump, SMG or Pumpkin Launcher — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 2, 2020

While players might be clueless about the new inclusions to the game, leakers like HYPEX have got their hands on some fruitful information. He states that Midas might make his return to the game as a Ghost character, who boasts a Gold Scar with 300 shields added to his 100HP.

This is a very interesting take on the storyline as well, as Midas vanished at the start of the Season 3. Many believe he was eaten alive by a shark. Thus, his return to game is sure to come as a delightful experience to the players.

Advertisement

Bored, here is the animation for henchmen detecting players while using a Pumpkin Launcher.



Hopefully the upcoming "Ghostly Ghost" henchman with rocket launchers have a really low spawn rate, like the henchman who used to have Heavy Snipers. pic.twitter.com/aqhsoxResh — Mang0e - Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) October 3, 2020

He also mentioned that we might see Ghostly Ghost Henchmen, who carry an AR, Pump, SMG or Pumpkin Launcher in the game. It should be fairly easy to eliminate them and gain access to the aformentioned weapons. Easkate also went to the extent of making concept art for the same, and showcased it to his audience.

Also read: Enter the Icebox: Riot reveals the arrival of snow-based map for Valorant well ahead of season 2

ghostly ghost henchman! 👻



(not a leak, just heard about the upcoming henchman and thought it would be fun to recreate) pic.twitter.com/mihy0Yeacq — ea (@easkateconcepts) October 5, 2020

Advertisement

Players who were waiting for extra content and an original storyline will be very excited about this update. Also, it would be the perfect opportunity to release other leaked horror-themed Marvel skins such Ghost Rider.

Also read: Fortnite Season 4: All Iron Man awakening challenges and how to complete them