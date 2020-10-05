Fortnite Season 4: Where is the Weather Station- Storm awakening challenges

Fortnite Season 4 has been splendid so far and the players are loving the Marvel collaboration in the game.

As a result of this bond, many Marvel superhero cosmetics and their mythic abilities have already made their way into the game and even more superheroes are likely to come throughout the rest of the season.

The war to save Reality starts now.



The Lore, Legends, Heroes and Villains from @Marvel have arrived in Fortnite. Join the fight and take on Galactus to save all of Reality. #FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/VG2Hr3MI2D — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 27, 2020

This season has received a positive response from the community while others claim that the mythical abilities are way too overpowered in the game.

Even the storyline of the game has seemed to have reached an impasse as the Marvel superheroes are preparing to save the world of Fortnite from Galactus, the devourer of the planets who is slowly approaching the island.

Meanwhile, players have been grinding the Battle Pass and unlocking various superheroes cosmetics. Storm is one of those superheroes and she has her set of awakening challenges which could be completed to unlock her built-in emote in the game. In this guide, we will be talking about her first awakening challenge in Fortnite.

Where to visit the Weather Station in Fortnite Season 4?

The Weather Station is located at the east of Catty Corner in Fortnite Season 4. Players can easily spot the helipad located on top of the white snowy mountain to find this location easily on the map.

However, if you are still having trouble to find it, here is an in-game map to assist you with the location.

The exact location of the Weather Station in Fortnite Season 4 (Quadrant-G7)

To complete the first awakening challenge 'Visit the Weather Station as Storm', players simply need to have the Storm cosmetic and wear it, then visit the Weather Station to complete it. This is a simple challenge to complete once you know the location of the place.

After this, you will have to complete the next awakening challenges for Storm, which are 'Ride the Steamy Stacks in the Storm as Storm' and 'Emote as Storm at the centre of the Eye of the Storm' which are fairly hard to do.

Storm Foil Variants



Silver: Level 120

Gold: Level 160

Holo: Level 200 pic.twitter.com/AJPybf0hZO — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 27, 2020

However, if you complete all of these awakening challenges you shall be rewarded with her in-built emote. Players can also grind experience in the matches and get the foil variants of Storm by reaching level 120, 160 and 200 in the game.

