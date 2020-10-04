Fortnite Season 4: All Iron Man awakening challenges and how to complete them

Fortnite Season 4 has been fabulous so far, with Marvel superheroes doing their best to safeguard the island of Fortnite from Galactus. Superheroes like Iron Man, Mystique, Groot, and Wolverine have left their worlds to protect their home from the Devourer of Planets.

Meanwhile, players have access to superhero abilities, cosmetics, and much more to satisfy their need for supernatural content.

The war to save Reality starts now.



The Lore, Legends, Heroes and Villains from @Marvel have arrived in Fortnite. Join the fight and take on Galactus to save all of Reality. #FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/VG2Hr3MI2D — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 27, 2020

Most of these superheroes can be unlocked by purchasing the Season 4 battle pass and reaching certain levels by earning experience points in Fortnite. These heroes have an in-built emote that unlocks when a set of awakening challenges get completed in-game.

In this article, we look at all the Iron Man awakening challenges and the best way to complete them in the game.

How to complete Iron Man awakening challenges in Fortnite

Iron Man is the last cosmetic to be unlocked in Fortnite Season 4

Iron Man, aka Tony Stark, is a level 93 cosmetic in the game, and to unlock his awakening challenges, players will need to reach level 100 this season. Once done, they will see a list of three awakening challenges waiting to be completed. Here is a guide to complete them all and unlock the Iron Man suit in Fortnite.

Users must remember to wear the Tony Stark cosmetic while performing these tasks.

#1 Challenge - Reach 88 on the speedometer in a Whiplash as Tony Stark

Iron Man is a fan of fast cars, and players have to prove their love for fast vehicles. They have to get a Whiplash, the quickest car in Fortnite, and fuel it up to 100, as the next process requires boosting.

Gamers then have to find a preferably long road to achieve maximum acceleration. They must perform this challenge on the road, as off-track, the speed of cars decreases significantly. After that, players can boost their engines and reach the 88 number on the speedometer to complete the challenge.

#2 Challenge - Use an upgrade bench as Tony Stark

Tony Stark is also a technology lover, and players have to choose any gun or fishing road and farm materials. They must make sure to have the lowest rarity possible as it takes fewer materials to upgrade them.

It might become a bit tiresome for players to find an upgrade bench, as this item has been vaulted and cannot be used everywhere. There are set locations on the map, mostly near named POIs like Coral Castle, where gamers should get an upgrade bench quickly. After that, they can do the needful to complete this challenge in Fortnite.

#3 Challenge - Emote as Tony Stark in the Stark Workshop

Tony Stark's workshop in Fortnite Season 4

Tony Stark has played a huge role so far in Fortnite Season 4, and it all started at his workshop, where he has his plans and scanners. This location is directly to the east of the Authority, and players will simply have to walk in and do the emote to unlock his Iron Man suit in-game and complete the awakening challenges.

Iron Man also has three foil styles that can be unlocked by reaching level 135, level 175 and level 215 in Fortnite.

