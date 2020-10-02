Fortnite has emerged as one of top battle royale games in the world, and continues to attract more and more players towards it. The free-to-play game adds seasonal updates and cosmetics to keep players engaged. Chapter 2 season 4 in Fortnite has seen a huge collaboration with Marvel, which has brought superheroes like Iron-Man, Groot, Wolverine and more into the game.

The war to save Reality starts now.



The Lore, Legends, Heroes and Villains from @Marvel have arrived in Fortnite. Join the fight and take on Galactus to save all of Reality. #FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/VG2Hr3MI2D — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 27, 2020

When compared to some of the other battle royale games, Fortnite comes up trump using a unique build mechanism, which gives creative options to players in a match. Over the years, many veteran players have perfected this mechanism to such an extent that they outplay their enemies, even when faced with a disadvantageous situation.

The game appeals aesthetically to the younger audience, and users play the game across a variety of platforms. In this guide, we will be showing you how Fortnite can be played on a Chromebook.

How to play Fortnite on Chromebook using GeForce Now

NVIDIA Geforce Now is a cloud-based gaming solution for many players. (Image credit: Nvidia)

NVIDIA GeForce Now is a cloud gaming service that offers a free subscription. Chromebooks don't usually allow Fortnite to be installed on them, as they are intended for alternate purposes only. However, gamers will always look for loopholes to run the game on their device. Fortunately, if you follow this guide, you can play Fortnite on a Chromebook with the help of GeForce now.

Let nothing slow you down. Bring GeForce PC gaming power to any device. 👊



P.S. Watch till the end. 😉 pic.twitter.com/42yqmds8Mg — 🌩️ NVIDIA GeForce NOW (@NVIDIAGFN) July 27, 2020

Step #1- Gamers will need to visit GeForce Now's official website, make an account, and choose the free membership subscription. You can also choose the premium service which requires $5 to initiate. (Note: The free subscription only lasts for an hour of gaming)

Step #2- After that, you will need to go to the Epic Games Store and search for Fortnite. Then, you can simply click on 'Get' and add it to your game library.

Step #3- Now, navigate your way back to the GeForce Now dashboard and find Fortnite.

Step #4- After a brief delay, it should start up as usual.

