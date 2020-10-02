Pokemon Go is an AR-based (Augmented reality) mobile video game, where players have the liberty to catch rare pokemon in the real world. For some players, it might be an addictive affair, as the urge to get better pokemon in the game is almost never-ending. More importantly, with each passing generation, comes a new group of pokemon for the players to hunt down.

Although the game attracted a lot of eyeballs when it was initially released, over time, it has gradually lost a large chunk of it's player base. Despite this, many loyal Pokemon enthusiasts still enjoy the game, and continue to work towards the goal of having every Pokemon in their collection.

Just like in the anime, different Pokemon spawn in different areas of the real world, thereby encouraging players to explore new lands to catch a better variety of pokemon. However, it becomes a bit tiresome to randomly travel to places if catching a Pokemon is the only objective.

In this article, we will be taking a look at the Silph road atlas, and how it help players get their favourite Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

How to find Pokemon Go nests in Silph Road?

Before starting with the process, let us first understand how Silph road works in its entirety. Silph Road is a huge database of information relating to Pokemon Go, and it has every bit of information that a player would ever need to know.

Pokemon Go Trainer Card in Silph Road (Image credit: The Silph Road)

The Pokedex, eggs, raids, tasks, events and more information can be found here. However, one of the most interesting features of this website is the famous Silph Road Atlas, which allows players to see all the nests reported by nearby players on the website. Therefore, if you are looking for a rare pokemon, you can simply search the website and locate it's nest.

All you have to do is visit the website and use the filter option to get to the information that you are interested in. Silph Road also updates it's data with every migration, which then allows you to easily locate region exclusive Pokemon as well. This is a very useful tool, as it allows players to report their findings, thereby helping other players in the process.

