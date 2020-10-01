The Feeling of Victory in Pokemon Go: Unlocking Victini

Pokemon Go has just released a special research called 'The Feeling of Victory' in the game, which is offered by none other than Professor Willow. Special researches allow players to complete certain tasks/challenges and get free rewards such as stardust, potions, poke balls, rare shiny pokemon encounters and more.
'The Feeling of Victory' is a six-stage challenge which can be completed easily by spinning pokestops, hatching eggs and other in-game activities. Each completed stage provides players an encounter with a rare pokemon that doesn't frequently spawn in the wild very. These special researches also offer higher CP pokemon, which are a great addition to brawl teams.
Amidst the pandemic, Niantic has made some huge adjustments, in an attempt to make it easy for regular players to enjoy the game without leaving their houses. In this article, we will be looking at the tasks which will allow players to get their hands on Victini.
How to unlock 'Victini' in Pokemon Go- The Feeling of Victory special research
The Feeling of Victory has six different stages which are listed below. If players complete till stage 4, they are assured an encounter with Victini in the game, and will also have the opportunity to add it to their Pokedex. Players can navigate to special researches to find these stages in Pokemon Go.
Stage 1
- Catch 30 Pokemon: x3 Pinap Berry
- Spin 30 PokeStops or Gyms: 1,000 XP
- Send 10 Gifts to Friends: x1,000 Stardust
- Rewards: x30 Great Ball, Ralts encounter and x1,000 Stardust
Stage 2
- Catch 30 Psychic-type Pokemon: Elgyem encounter
- Catch 30 Fire-type Pokemon: Darumaka encounter
- Hatch 3 Eggs: x1 Egg Incubator
- Rewards: 1,000 XP, Torchic encounter and x30 Great Ball
Stage 3
- Take a snapshot of your Buddy: x1 Poffin
- Earn 3 Candies walking with your Buddy: 1,000 Stardust
- Power up Pokemon 3 times: x3 Hyper Potion
- Rewards: x3 Revives, Espeon encounter, and 1,000 Stardust
Stage 4
- Win 3 Gym battles: 1,000 XP
- Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts: x1 Lure Module
- Win 3 Raids: 1,000 Stardust
- Rewards: 3 Max Potions, Victini encounter, and 3 Max Revives.
If you already have a Victini, you will then receive 20 Victini candies to strengthen it further instead.
Stage 5
- Take a snapshot of Victini: x20 Victini Candy
- Catch 30 different species of Pokemon: x1 Incense
- Send 3 Gifts to friends: 1,000 XP
- Rewards: x1 Victini stamp, 3,000 Stardust and x1 Star Piece
Stage 6
- Claim Reward: 3,000 XP
- Claim Reward: 3,000 Stardust
- Claim Reward: 3,000 XP
- Rewards: x1 Lure Module, x20 Victini Candy, and x1 Lucky Egg
Some of these rewards are very attractive, and that's why an opportunity likes this shouldn't be wasted by fans of this renowned Pokemon title.
