The Feeling of Victory in Pokemon Go: Unlocking Victini

Pokemon Go has just released a special research called 'The Feeling of Victory' in the game, which is offered by none other than Professor Willow. Special researches allow players to complete certain tasks/challenges and get free rewards such as stardust, potions, poke balls, rare shiny pokemon encounters and more.

'The Feeling of Victory' is a six-stage challenge which can be completed easily by spinning pokestops, hatching eggs and other in-game activities. Each completed stage provides players an encounter with a rare pokemon that doesn't frequently spawn in the wild very. These special researches also offer higher CP pokemon, which are a great addition to brawl teams.

Trainers, from Monday, October 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. PDT (GMT −7) to Monday, November 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. PST (GMT −8), you can get a free Remote Raid Pass every Monday. Learn more: https://t.co/67eaDs1JXG pic.twitter.com/8XNJhZu5X4 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 30, 2020

Also read: PlayStation Plus: Free PS4 games for October 2020

Amidst the pandemic, Niantic has made some huge adjustments, in an attempt to make it easy for regular players to enjoy the game without leaving their houses. In this article, we will be looking at the tasks which will allow players to get their hands on Victini.

How to unlock 'Victini' in Pokemon Go- The Feeling of Victory special research

The Feeling of Victory has six different stages which are listed below. If players complete till stage 4, they are assured an encounter with Victini in the game, and will also have the opportunity to add it to their Pokedex. Players can navigate to special researches to find these stages in Pokemon Go.

Stage 1

Advertisement

Catch 30 Pokemon: x3 Pinap Berry

Spin 30 PokeStops or Gyms: 1,000 XP

Send 10 Gifts to Friends: x1,000 Stardust

Rewards: x30 Great Ball, Ralts encounter and x1,000 Stardust

Stage 2

Catch 30 Psychic-type Pokemon: Elgyem encounter

Catch 30 Fire-type Pokemon: Darumaka encounter

Hatch 3 Eggs: x1 Egg Incubator

Rewards: 1,000 XP, Torchic encounter and x30 Great Ball

Stage 3

Take a snapshot of your Buddy: x1 Poffin

Earn 3 Candies walking with your Buddy: 1,000 Stardust

Power up Pokemon 3 times: x3 Hyper Potion

Rewards: x3 Revives, Espeon encounter, and 1,000 Stardust

Stage 4

Win 3 Gym battles: 1,000 XP

Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts: x1 Lure Module

Win 3 Raids: 1,000 Stardust

Rewards: 3 Max Potions, Victini encounter, and 3 Max Revives.

If you already have a Victini, you will then receive 20 Victini candies to strengthen it further instead.

Stage 5

Take a snapshot of Victini: x20 Victini Candy

Catch 30 different species of Pokemon: x1 Incense

Send 3 Gifts to friends: 1,000 XP

Rewards: x1 Victini stamp, 3,000 Stardust and x1 Star Piece

Stage 6

Claim Reward: 3,000 XP

Claim Reward: 3,000 Stardust

Claim Reward: 3,000 XP

Rewards: x1 Lure Module, x20 Victini Candy, and x1 Lucky Egg

Some of these rewards are very attractive, and that's why an opportunity likes this shouldn't be wasted by fans of this renowned Pokemon title.

Also read: Fortnite Season 4: Where and how to consume a Legendary fish