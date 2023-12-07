Pokemon GO Raid Bosses for December 2023: 5-star Raids, Megas, and more

Pokemon GO Raid Bosses for December 2023 include quite a few interesting and powerful pocket monsters, featuring the likes of Mega Scizor, Mega Glalie, Zekrom, and more. Raid types during the month involve One-Star, Three-Star, Five-Star, Mega, and Shadow Raids. Changes in Raid Bosses are usually tied in with new events.

So, which Raid Bosses will spawn during the month of December 2023 in-game?

Pokemon GO Raid Bosses December 2023 schedule

Based on the Pokemon GO December 2023 content roadmap and the available event details, these are the Raid Bosses trainers will encounter during this month:

1-Star Raids (this pool refreshes regularly and will be updated accordingly)

Houndour [shiny encounter will be available]

Horsea [shiny encounter will be available]

[shiny encounter will be available] Pawmi

Shinx [shiny encounter will be available]

[shiny encounter will be available] Poliwhirl

3-Star Raids (this pool refreshes regularly and will be updated accordingly)

Bombirdier [ shiny encounter will be available]

shiny encounter will be available] Magcargo

Rhydon

Primeape

5-Star Raids

Reshiram [shiny encounter will be available] - December 1-9. (currently active)

Zekrom [shiny encounter will be available] - December 9-16.

Kyurem [shiny encounter will be available] - December 16-23.

[shiny encounter will be available] - December 16-23. Regigigas [shiny encounter will be available] - December 23 to January 1

Mega Raids

Mega Scizor [shiny encounter will be available] - December 1-9.

Mega Altaria [shiny encounter will be available] - December 9-16.

Mega Abomasnow [shiny encounter will be available] - December 16-23.

[shiny encounter will be available] - December 16-23. Mega Glalie [shiny encounter will be available] - December 23 to January 1.

Shadow Raids (take place during weekends)

Pokemon GO trainers are currently enjoying the offerings of the Along the Routes event, which introduces Mateo to the mix. Catch Mastery Ice will take place later this week during the weekend, celebrating Ice-type pocket monsters and the debut of Shiny Cryogonal.

This month will also see Winter Holiday celebrations (Part 1 & 2). The upcoming monthly Community Day will be a two-day affair involving featured Community Day pocket monsters from 2023 and 2022. This is a great opportunity for those who have missed out on those earlier events and those who simply wish to catch more of these rare Pokemon.

Trainers should put on their warm clothes and set out in droves to catch these Raid Bosses when the weather allows. There are plenty of them to defeat and catch, with only the lucky ones meeting the rare shiny variants.

