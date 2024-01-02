Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour schedule (January 2024)

Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour schedule for January 2024 features exciting pocket monster encounters like Castform, Eevee, and Foongus. They are popular Pokemon that players will surely like to catch in search of powerful ones and shiny variants.

Spotlight Hour is a weekly event that provides trainers with an hour of boost pocket monster spawns and extra bonuses. The featured Pokemon are usually rare critters that are not easily available in-game during normal times. It is similar to the monthly Community Day but with a little less frill.

We have gathered everything you need to know about the January Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour schedule.

When is the next Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour? Featured Pokemon, event bonuses, and more

The next Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour event will be held on January 2, 2024, from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time. It will feature Castform in the limelight, with the pocket monster appearing more frequently in the wild during the stipulated time period.

The event bonus for the Castform Spotlight Hour involves 2x Catch XP.

Is Shiny Castform available in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Castform is available in Pokemon GO. Lucky trainers can come across the unique variant during the upcoming Spotlight Hour event. Given that the featured Pokemon will have an increased spawn rate, players will have a better chance than usual.

Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour January 2024 schedule

Check out the table below to learn more about the January 2024 Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour schedule, featured Pokemon, event bonuses, shiny availability, and more.

Date Time Pokemon Event Bonus Shiny available? January 2 6 pm to 7 pm Castform 2x Catch XP Yes January 9 6 pm to 7 pm Eevee 2x Catch Candy Yes January 16 6 pm to 7 pm Ralts 2x Transfer Candy Yes January 23 6 pm to 7 pm Barboach 2x Evolve XP Yes January 30 6 pm to 7 pm Foongus 2x Catch Stardust Yes

Pokemon GO Castform Spotlight Hour preparation guide

While Spotlight Hour events are weekly appearances, trainers should ideally prepare for them beforehand to ensure they make the most of them. Keeping that in mind, follow the below-mentioned points:

Stock up on Poke Balls to ensure you don't run out of them during the Spotlight Hour.

Ensure that you have enough Storage Space lest it runs out while catching Pokemon during the Spotlight Hour.

Utilize in-game resources like Lucky Eggs (temporarily boosts XP earned), Star Pieces (temporarily boosts Stardust earned), and Incense (temporarily boosts wild spawn rate).

