Pokemon GO Ditto disguises for December 2023: Adamant Time changes & how to catch

Pokemon GO Ditto disguises for December 2023 have quite a few interesting choices that will surely confuse players as they search for the unique Pocket Monster. The Generation I Normal-type Transform Pokemon is one of the rarest non-Legendary and non-Mythical encounters in-game. It disguises itself as other Pokemon when spawning in the wild.

The only way for you to tell for sure whether you are encountering one is by catching said Pokemon, after which it will turn into its original form if it is a Ditto. Pokemon GO Ditto Disguises are periodically refreshed or tweaked in-game, with the Adamant Time event in December 2023 being one such occasion.

Pokemon GO Ditto disguise list for December 2023: How to catch Ditto in Pokemon GO?

The current set of possible Pokemon GO Ditto disguises are as follows:

Diglett

Grimer

Snubbull

Corphish

Starly

Roggenrola

Tympole

Litleo

During Adamant Time December 2023, it can also appear as following Pokemon:

Oddish

Koffing

Rhyhorn

Goldeen

Ditto (Image via Niantic)

Earlier Ditto disguises are as follows:

Weedle

Pidgey

Rattata

Ekans

Zubat

Paras

Venonat

Mankey

Gastly

Drowzee

Voltorb

Magikarp

Sentret

Hoothoot

Ledyba

Spinarak

Natu

Hoppip

Yanma

Teddiursa

Remoraid

Zigzagoon

Seedot

Surskit

Whismur

Skitty

Gulpin

Numel

Bidoof

Stunky

Finneon

Lillipup

Purrloin

Dwebble

Foongus

Swirlix

How to catch a Shiny Ditto in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Ditto on the left (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You need to keep in mind that if one of the aforementioned disguises appears in its shiny form (like Shiny Starly), it will not be a Shiny Ditto. The only way to secure one is repeatedly catching the normal spawns of those on the Pokemon GO Ditto disguise list and hoping for the best.

Shiny Ditto has a one in 64 chance of appearing. While this number means it has a higher chance of spawning compared to most other shinies, the rarity of encountering a Ditto itself complicates the matter.

Pokemon GO Ditto details

While there is no way to be absolutely sure whether a wild spawn is a Ditto, you can try to gauge the same by looking at the CP (Combat Power) of the Pokemon. If it is a Ditto, it will have less CP than is expected from the wild spawn of the particular Pokemon it is disguised as.

Furthermore, Ditto can transform into the first Pokemon it meets in battle when used in Gym attacking or defending. This transformation will remain the same for the entirety of the battle. While its CP and stats will remain the same, Ditto can also take up the moves of the Pokemon it is copying. If used properly, this can provide trainers with a quick advantage.

