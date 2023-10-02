Pokemon GO Cliff counters: Lineup, how to beat, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO players who have spent enough time taking down Team GO Rocket grunts will inevitably progress to face the sinister group's three leaders: Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra. With regards to Cliff, the burly Rocket underboss enjoys using physically astute Shadow Pokemon on his battle team, which can cause a few problems for newer trainers who haven't faced him before.

As of October 1, 2023, Cliff has yet to switch his Pokemon GO lineup from September. Regardless, players may still be wondering how to tackle his team of burly Shadow Pokemon, especially because the enemies encountered can vary with each battle.

Fortunately, there are certain Pokemon GO teams that can easily and effectively send Cliff back to headquarters to nurse his battered pride.

What is Cliff's current team lineup in Pokemon GO?

Although Cliff might very well change his team when Pokemon GO's next Team GO Rocket Takeover event begins on October 26, his team currently remains unchanged from what was seen in the summer. As such, Cliff is guaranteed to start the battle with Shadow Aerodactyl, but things get more complex after that.

After Shadow Aerodactyl is beaten, Cliff has two remaining team slots, each of which can be occupied by three different Shadow Pokemon. This includes Shadow Tyranitar, which is Cliff's partner and appears in every potential lineup that he possesses, even if it isn't always used in battle.

Cliff's current Shadow Pokemon team lineup

Slot One - Aerodactyl

- Aerodactyl Slot Two - Slowking, Gallade, or Cradily

- Slowking, Gallade, or Cradily Slot Three - Tyranitar, Mamoswine, or Dusknoir

Best team to counter Cliff in Pokemon GO

An Electric-type like Magnezone can be a great starting pick against Cliff in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For the best results to beat Cliff's current team, trainers are recommended to use Electric-, Dark-, Rock-, and Fighting-type Pocket Monsters/moves. A combination of these elemental types will be able to take down any creatures that Cliff uses in battle. By combining most of these types together, players should be able to handle the brutish Rocket easily.

Recommended team to beat Cliff

Slot One - Shadow Magnezone

- Shadow Magnezone Slot Two - Lucario or Machamp

- Lucario or Machamp Slot Three - Honchkrow

With the team outlined above, players have an answer for any choice that Cliff makes with his lineup. Shadow Magnezone can handle Shadow Aerodactyl/Slowking, with Lucario/Machamp dealing heavy damage to Shadow Cradily, Tyranitar, and Mamoswine. Lastly, Honchkrow can devastate both Gallade and Dusknoir.

Obviously, this team is not the only one capable of bringing down Cliff's current Shadow Pokemon lineup, but it stands a fantastic chance of success. However, trainers should ensure that each member of their team has the highest CP and IV stats possible to minimize Cliff's ability to deal damage in the slightest.

As long as players are staying aware of their type matchups and are using the right elemental counters for the job, Cliff should be nothing to worry about on the road to defeating Team GO Rocket's boss, Giovanni.