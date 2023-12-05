Pokemon GO PokeStop Showcase December 2023: All dates and featured Pokemon

The Pokemon GO PokeStop Showcase December 2023 schedule is being slowly pieced together as Niantic reveals more about the upcoming events and occasions that will take place during the month. We have compiled all the available information and created a timeline based on that, marking which PokeStop Showcases will feature which Pokemon and when.

So, what does the PokeStop Showcase schedule look like for this month?

Pokemon GO PokeStop Showcase December 2023 date, time, and all featured Pokemon

Expand Tweet

While this month's PokeStop Showcase schedule was not revealed as part of the Pokemon GO December 2023 content roadmap, bits and pieces were showcased with subsequent event announcements. Based on the available information, the schedule is as follows:

Sneasel and Hisuian Sneasel

December 5 to December 8 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time).

Vulpix, Ponyta, Kraby, Voltorb, Ditto

December 11 to December 15 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time).

Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Togetic, Chespin, Fennekin, Noibat

December 16 (Starts at 2 pm local time and ends at 5 pm local time).

Poliwag, Wooper, Paldean Wooper, Timburr, Axew, Froakie, Grubbin

December 17 (Starts at 2 pm local time and ends at 5 pm local time).

The list is incomplete as Niantic hasn't yet revealed the event details for those beyond the Community Day December 2023. We will update this article when more information becomes available regarding upcoming PokeStop Showcases.

When these PokeStop Showcases are active, trainers can enter their particular pocket monster of the same species. They will be judged on the following criteria (according to the game's wiki):

"Each Showcase judges a specific Pokémon species under a specific criteria. The Pokémon is given a certain amount of points based on how well it meets the criteria. A leaderboard can be viewed to see how each participant's Pokémon placed."

The previous PokeStop Showcase featured pocket monsters are as follows:

Fomantis

Squirtle

Snorlax

Amaura

Tyrunt

Politoed

Poliwrath

Poliwag

Petilil

Cacnea

Oddish

Seedot

Greninja

Froakie

Dragalge

Skrelp

Goomy

Pikachu

Rayquaza

Charmander

Charizard

Lechonk

Nymble

Pawmi

Oddish

Spoink

Grubbin

Vikabolt

Growlithe

Hisuian Growlithe

Pikachu

Smoliv

Timburr

Conkeldurr

Shuppet

Banette

Phantump

Greavard

Drifloon

Duskull

Gothita

Mareanie

Litwick

Tadbulb

Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly

Mareep

Ampharos

Lechonk

Expand Tweet

Pokemon GO trainers can currently engage in the Along the Routes event, where they can complete the A Route to New Friendships Special Research story. Furthermore, Catch Master Ice will take place later this week, with the debut of Shiny Cryogonal.