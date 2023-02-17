Pokemon GO evolution guide: All Pokemon that need to Adventure Together and how to do it

Since its launch, Pokemon GO has introduced various unique ways of evolving Pocket Monsters to enhance their strength and complete the Pokedex. One such method is the Adventure Together to Evolve system, which offers players an alternative way to evolve their Pokemon by walking and exploring together with a Buddy Pokemon.

When Pokemon GO was first released, evolving Pocket Monsters was simple, and players only had to feed them candies to evolve them. However, as more creatures were added, their evolutions became more complex. Some require trading to evolve, while others only evolve at specific times of the day.

To address these unique cases, the Adventure Together system was introduced, along with the Buddy mechanic. Here is everything you need to know about these unique Pokemon and how to evolve them using the Adventure Together mechanic.

Pokemon GO Mr Mime, Sylveon, and other Pokemon that evolve using the Aventure Together system

Although evolving some Pokémon in Pokemon GO can be more complicated than simply feeding them candies, the Adventure Together requirements are straightforward. Some Pokémon require more than just candies to evolve, so they need to become your Buddy and complete certain tasks.

Once your Buddy completes these tasks, they'll be able to evolve with the help of some Pokemon GO candy. The quests you'll need to accomplish with your Buddy can vary widely depending on the Pokemon you've selected. However, the first step is to make your chosen creature your Buddy. Below is a list of all these Pocket Monsters and their evolution process.

Evolving Eevee to Sylveon

In order to evolve Eevee into Sylveon, you must first designate Eevee as your Buddy and obtain 70 hearts. You'll also need to acquire 25 Eevee candies.

Gain Pokemon GO hearts by following these activities with your Buddy Eevee:

Walking together for 5 km

Taking a photo of Eevee

Playing with Eevee (achieved by rubbing its head until a heart appears while taking a photo)

Giving it treats (either through the Treat option or by feeding berries when taking a photo)

Using it in a gym battle

Spinning a PokeStop that you haven't visited before.

It may require patience, but if you earn hearts daily, it won't be long until you obtain Sylveon.

Evolving Eevee to Espeon or Umbreon

If you haven't used it yet, you can employ the Pokemon GO naming trick to evolve Eevee into either Espeon or Umbreon, but this trick can only be used once. Before evolving, name your Eevee “Tamao” to get an Umbreon or name it “Sakura” to evolve it into Espeon.

If you've already used it, you'll have to walk with Eevee for 10 kilometers before evolving it. When you evolve Eevee, it will turn into Espeon if it's daytime or Umbreon if it's nighttime. You'll also need to gather 25 pieces of Eevee candy to evolve Eevee into either Umbreon or Espeon.

Evolving Pancham to Pangoro

To evolve Pancham into Pangoro, you must first select Pancham as your Pokemon GO Buddy and then capture 32 Dark-type Pocket Monsters. Additionally, you'll also need to feed it 50 Pancham candy.

Evolving Spritzee to Aromatisse

To evolve Spritzee into Aromatisse, you should activate one incense while Spritzee is designated as your Buddy. Additionally, you'll also be required to use 50 Spritzee candy.

Evolving Swirlix to Slurpuff

To evolve Swirlix into Slurpuff, you must feed your Buddy Swirlix a total of 25 berries. Additionally, you'll also require 50 Swirlix candy.

Evolve Floette into Florges

To evolve Floette into Florges, you need to earn 70 hearts with Floette as a Buddy. You will also need 100 Flabébé candy.

Evolving Galarian Farfetch’d to Sirfetch'd

To evolve Galarian Farfetch’d into Sirfetch’d, you need to have Galarian Farfetch’d as your Pokemon GO Buddy and make 10 excellent throws. You’ll also need to use 50 Farfetch’d candy.

Evolving Galarian Yamask to Galarian Cofagrigus

To evolve Galarian Yamask into Galarian Cofagrigus, make Galarian Yamask your Buddy and participate in 10 Pokemon GO raids. In addition, you’ll also require 50 Yamask candy.

Evolving Galarian Slowpoke to Galarian Slowbro

To evolve a Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro, catch 30 Poison-type Pokemon while it's your Buddy monster.

Evolving Feebas to Milotic

To evolve Feebas into Milotic, you must make Feebas your Buddy first and walk 20 km. You also require 100 Feebas candy to complete the process.

Evolving Mime Jr. to Mr Mime

To evolve Mime Jr. into Mr Mime, make Mime Jr. your Buddy and walk 15 km with it. In addition, you’ll also require 50 Mr Mime candy.

Evolving Bonsly to Sudowoodo

To evolve Bonsly into Sudowoodo, make Bonsly your Buddy and walk 15 km. Next, use 50 Pokemon GO Sudowoodo candy to complete the process.

Evolving Happiny to Chansey

To evolve Happiny into Chansey, make Happiny your Buddy monster and walk 15 km with it. You also need 25 Chansey candy.

Evolving Woobat to Swoobat

To evolve Woobat into Swoobat in Pokemon GO, make Woobat your Buddy, walk 1 km with it, and feed it 100 Woobat candy.

To make a Pokemon your Buddy, launch Pokemon GO and tap the character icon in the lower-left corner. Then click the Buddy button and select the Pocket Monster of choice as your Buddy. You can use the search bar to find it more easily. After confirming your choice, complete the quest to evolve that monster.

The tasks for each Adventure Together Pokemon may differ. To view the task description, click the small arrow in the upper-left corner of the Adventure Together label.

Poll : 0 votes