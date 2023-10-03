Pokemon GO Arlo counters (October 2023): Lineup, how to beat, weaknesses, and more

A new month in Pokemon GO means that the game's villainous organization, Team GO Rocket, could get a different team of Pocket Monsters. Arguably the cruelest incarnations of the iconic team yet, GO Rocket aims to rule the world using Shadow Pokemon, more aggressive and powerful versions of regular creatures that have had their hearts artificially sealed.

Throughout players' journeys, they will encounter at least one of the three possible bosses of Team GO Rocket. One of the most notorious of the group is Arlo. Since he is widely considered the most difficult one to defeat, trainers may need some help constructing the perfect team to counter him.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

How to counter Arlo in Pokemon GO

Phase 1: Aipom

Aipom's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Currently, Arlo will always start his battle in Pokemon GO with Shadow Aipom. This creature is also the reward players receive upon beating the villain in battle.

Since Aipom is an unevolved Pokemon, it has much lower stats compared to other members of Arlo's team. This means trainers should have no problem dispatching it without needing to make special preparations.

Opening with a Fighting-type Pocket Monster will not only allow players to quickly get rid of Aipom but will also prepare them for Arlo's other team members. A Fighting and Fire-type pick like Blaizken is great for this fight as it is a major threat to Arlo's overall pool of creatures. Blaziken also boasts a relatively high combat power limit, making it great for sweeping after all of his shields are used.

Phase 2: Alakazam, Sharpedo, or Mismagius

Sharpedo as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This stage of the Arlo battle can prove to be a real threat to players who may not have access to as many powerful Pokemon as hardcore trainers. Alakazam and Mismagius, in particular, can easily take out one or two of a player's picks if they are caught off-guard. In this case, bringing a Dark-type creature is recommended.

Obstagoon, Hydreigon, or Tyranitar are great choices for players looking to challenge Arlo, especially since these Pocket Monsters have become much more common in Pokemon GO. Since Sharpedo is a Dark-type species, Blaziken is relatively effective as long as players have a powerful Fighting attack for it.

Final phase: Magnezone, Scizor, or Snorlax

Snorlax as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This final stage of the Arlo fight in Pokemon GO is arguably the easiest. All of Arlo's picks for this phase are either weak to Fire, Fighting, or both types. This makes Blaziken a serious All-Star in this battle. However, if Blaziken does not have the stamina or defense IVs to still be healthy, Infernape and Emboar can be great backups.

Snorlax may prove to be a bit of trouble because of its massive bulk in Pokemon GO. For this reason, it is recommended that players take all of Arlo's shields before this final stage in case Snorlax makes an appearance.