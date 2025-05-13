Should you purify Shadow Dialga in Pokemon GO?

All players must decide whether to purify Shadow Dialga in Pokemon GO. The creature will be available starting from midnight local time on May 13, 2025, which marks the beginning of the Crown Clash: Taken Over event. This is the fourth Sinnoh region legendary to get its Shadow form.

At the outset, you should not purify Shadow Dialga in Pokemon GO. This article elaborates on the reasons. However, there is one case where purifying it might be the way to go.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Why you should not purify Shadow Dialga in Pokemon GO

Shadow Dialga is better than the regular form when it comes to PvP and PvE gameplay, but only in certain situations. If you are lucky enough to get a high IV variant — one with 15 Attack and 12+ Defense and HP — there's a case to be made to power it up and use it in battle.

Shadow Dialga outclasses Origin Forme Dialga in terms of DPS, but falls short when it comes to bulk. So, over the course of the fight, the latter ends up dealing more damage. However, the increased base damage output can help you turn many situations, especially in Master League fights.

Even if you end up with IVs that aren't very good, it's still a valuable collectible. Most players will only have one for the foreseeable future. Therefore, preserving it as it is has some value. You can find a regular Dialga in raids at least once every year.

Only reason to purify Shadow Dialga in Pokemon GO

The only reason to purify Shadow Dialga in Pokemon GO is if it gives you a perfect IV version. Purified Pocket Monsters also have a much lower power-up cost. Even unlocking a second Charged Attack is cheaper for them.

So, if you have failed to find a perfect IV Dialga and really want one, consider purification. That said, even at 14/14/14 IVs, Shadow Dialga will give you better results than the non-shadow variant.

To sum up, you are better off non purifying Shadow Dialga whether you get one with good IVs or bad.

In other news, Azelf raids, Mesprit raids, and Uxie raids are also available right now.

