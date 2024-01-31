Pokemon GO Rocket Grunts counters February 2024: Weaknesses, best Pokemon to use, how to beat, and more

Pokemon GO's Team GO Rocket Grunts have returned with new teams in February 2024, so how can trainers counter and beat them? Overall, there are 22 Team GO Rocket Grunts that can be battled, with 21 appearing throughout claimed Pokestops and Team GO Rocket balloons, and one reserved for battling in Giovanni's stead as a decoy to distract pursuers.

Whatever the case, after Pokemon GO's Taken Treasures event began, Team GO Rocket returned with new battle lineups. With 22 distinct teams to battle, Team GO Rocket Grunts are incredibly diverse. The good news is that they offer cues on what team they'll be using.

All Team GO Rocket Grunt teams and their weaknesses in Pokemon GO as of February 2024

What are the current Team GO Rocket Grunt lineups in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

With so many Team GO Rocket Grunt teams in Pokemon GO, it might seem difficult to determine which Grunt is using which team. Fortunately, the Grunts' pre-battle lines show what team they're using. Based on what a Grunt says before a fight, it's possible to know what team they'll use and counter accordingly.

The current lineup of Team GO Rocket Grunts' Shadow Pokemon is as follows (omitting duplicates) based on their taglines in the game:

Are you scared of psychics that use unseen power? (Psychic) - Slowpoke, Wobbuffet, Girafarig, Ralts, Gallade, Metagross, Alakazam

Each Grunt has a fairly defined weakness in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Since most of the Rocket Grunts in Pokemon GO stick to a specific elemental type, countering them comes down to knowing the weaknesses of each team. While dealing super-effective damage isn't necessarily mandatory to beat the Grunts, it does allow the battle to progress and conclude quickly so players can reap the rewards.

Each Grunt's team weaknesses in Pokemon GO can be found below:

Fire Grunt - Ground-, Water-, and Rock-type moves

- Ground-, Water-, and Rock-type moves Rock Grunt - Water-, Grass-, Ground-, Fighting-, Ice-, and Steel-type moves

- Water-, Grass-, Ground-, Fighting-, Ice-, and Steel-type moves Water Grunt (Male) - Electric- and Grass-type moves, Electric in particular for Gyarados

- Electric- and Grass-type moves, Electric in particular for Gyarados Water Grunt (Female) - Electric- and Grass-type moves

- Electric- and Grass-type moves Poison Grunt - Ground- and Psychic-type moves

- Ground- and Psychic-type moves Grass Grunt - Bug-, Fire-, Flying-, Ice-, and Poison-type moves

- Bug-, Fire-, Flying-, Ice-, and Poison-type moves Bug Grunt - Fire-, Flying-, and Rock-type moves

- Fire-, Flying-, and Rock-type moves Ground Grunt - Grass-, Ice-, and Water-type moves

- Grass-, Ice-, and Water-type moves Dragon Grunt - Dragon-, Fairy-, and Ice-type moves

- Dragon-, Fairy-, and Ice-type moves Fairy Grunt - Poison- and Steel-type moves

- Poison- and Steel-type moves Steel Grunt - Fighting-, Fire-, and Ground-type moves

- Fighting-, Fire-, and Ground-type moves Psychic Grunt - Bug-, Dark-, and Ghost-type moves

- Bug-, Dark-, and Ghost-type moves Flying Grunt - Electric-, Ice-, and Rock-type moves

- Electric-, Ice-, and Rock-type moves Dark Grunt - Bug-, Fairy-, and Fighting-type moves

- Bug-, Fairy-, and Fighting-type moves Ice Grunt - Fighting-, Fire-, Rock-, and Steel-type attacks

- Fighting-, Fire-, Rock-, and Steel-type attacks Electric Grunt - Ground-type moves

- Ground-type moves Ghost Grunt - Dark- and Ghost-type moves

- Dark- and Ghost-type moves Fighting Grunt - Fairy-, Flying-, and Psychic-type moves

- Fairy-, Flying-, and Psychic-type moves Normal Grunt - Fighting-type moves

- Fighting-type moves Various Grunt (Male) - Treecko's line is weak to Bug-, Fire-, Flying-, Ice-, and Poison-type moves. Torchic's is weak to Ground-, Rock-, and Water-type moves as well as Flying- and Psychic-type moves for Combusken/Blaziken. Mudkip is weak to Electric- and Grass-type moves, while Marshtomp and Swampert are only weak to Grass-type moves

- Treecko's line is weak to Bug-, Fire-, Flying-, Ice-, and Poison-type moves. Torchic's is weak to Ground-, Rock-, and Water-type moves as well as Flying- and Psychic-type moves for Combusken/Blaziken. Mudkip is weak to Electric- and Grass-type moves, while Marshtomp and Swampert are only weak to Grass-type moves Various Grunt (Female) - Fighting-type moves beat Snorlax. Electric-, Fairy-, Flying-, Grass-, and Psychic-type moves counter Poliwrath. Gardevoir is weak to Ghost-, Poison-, and Steel-type moves. Gyarados is weak to Electric- and Rock-type moves and Dragonite is susceptible to Ice-, Dragon-, Fairy-, and Rock-type attacks

- Fighting-type moves beat Snorlax. Electric-, Fairy-, Flying-, Grass-, and Psychic-type moves counter Poliwrath. Gardevoir is weak to Ghost-, Poison-, and Steel-type moves. Gyarados is weak to Electric- and Rock-type moves and Dragonite is susceptible to Ice-, Dragon-, Fairy-, and Rock-type attacks Decoy Grunt - Fire-, Flying-, Ice-, and Psychic-type moves will counter Bellsprout and Weepinbell in Pokemon GO. Meanwhile, Raticate and Snorlax are weak to Fighting-type moves

Best Pokemon to use to beat Team GO Rocket Grunts in Pokemon GO

Rhyperior can counter multiple Grunt teams in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since there are so many Team GO Rocket Grunt teams in Pokemon GO, using a single lineup to counter all of them is incredibly difficult. However, a well-rounded team is capable of countering multiple Grunt teams while also dealing solid damage to most of the others. Meanwhile, their durability ensures that the Shadow form damage boost of Grunt teams doesn't wipe them out.

For a recommended team to counter many Grunts, Pokemon GO players can give this lineup of creatures and moves a try:

Rhyperior with Mud-Slap, Wrock Wrecker, and Surf

Moltres with Fire Spin, Sky Attack, and Overheat

Empoleon with Metal Claw, Hydro Cannon, and Blizzard

Tips for beating Team GO Rocket Grunts in Pokemon GO

Some tactics can be used to make Team GO Rocket battles easier in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Since Team GO Rocket battles in Pokemon GO are considered PvE battles, a few tricks can be employed to make fights easier. As an example, there's a short delay after hitting a Rocket Grunt's Pokemon with a Charged Move before it's able to attack again. If you time your Charged Moves wisely, you can rack up a ton of damage while essentially stunning a Rocket momentarily.

It's also important to note that since Grunt battles are PvE fights, Pokemon GO trainers can exit them at any time. If players' current lineups aren't getting the job done, they can depart the fight and re-enter it with a better team comp. Meanwhile, the Grunt should remain where they are.

All in all, Team GO Rocket battles against Grunts in Pokemon GO aren't too difficult. With the right counters, their Shadow Pokemon should be fairly easy to stop in most cases, especially since they receive a debuff to their Defense stat since they're in Shadow form.

In addition to the end of the Taken Treasures event, there are a ton of Pokemon GO events in February 2024 for players to enjoy. Perhaps by catching the Grunts' shadow Pokemon, trainers can better prepare for the challenges ahead.

