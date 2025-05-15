Is the Pokemon GO Regigigas Shadow Raid Day ticket worth purchasing?

Pokemon GO Regigigas Shadow Raid Day is rolling out as a special event centred around the colossal Legendary entity. As part of the Shadow Raid Day lineup, players will get the chance to face off against Shadow Regigigas and potentially snag a Shiny version. But with premium event tickets and bundles available, players might be wondering: is the Shadow Raid Day ticket really worth the cost?

Let’s break down what this event offers and whether your USD $4.99 could be better spent elsewhere.

Pokemon GO Regigigas Shadow Raid Day: Free event bonuses

Regigigas as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Set to take place on Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time, the Pokemon GO Regigigas Shadow Raid Day event will challenge players to defeat and catch Shadow Regigigas, who is currently in the clutches of Team GO Rocket.

Not only is this an opportunity to battle one of the more elusive Legendary Pokemon in its shadow form, but there’s also a higher chance to encounter a Shiny variant during the event.

During this three-hour window, players will benefit from the following free bonuses:

Up to six total Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (five additional to the daily standard).

Remote Raid Passes can be used for Shadow Raids.

The Remote Raid Pass limit increases to 20, starting on Friday, May 16, at 5 pm and lasting through Saturday at 8 pm PDT.

Regigigas caught during the event may boast improved Attack, Defense, and HP stats.

Pokemon GO Regigigas Shadow Raid Day: Free Timed Research

Alongside the raid activities, a free Timed Research task will be available. Completing it will reward Trainers with:

10,000 Stardust

An extra 1,000 Stardust for each Raid completed (up to 2,000 total, or 3,000 with the ticket )

for each Raid completed (up to 2,000 total, or ) Additional unspecified rewards

What does the Pokemon GO Regigigas Shadow Raid Day paid ticket offer?

For USD $4.99 (or local equivalent), players can purchase a Shadow Raid Day event ticket that unlocks several performance-boosting perks. These include:

Eight extra Raid Passes from Gym spins (for a total of 14 that day)

from Gym spins (for a total of 14 that day) Higher chance to receive Rare Candy XL from Raids

from Raids 50% more XP from Raid Battles

from Raid Battles Double Stardust rewards from Raid completions

These benefits apply only during the event window: 2 pm to 5 pm local time on May 17.

Players can also gift tickets to friends in Pokemon GO, provided they’ve reached at least the Great Friends status. However, be aware: ticket purchases are non-refundable, and they cannot be bought using PokeCoins. Tickets will only be available in the in-game shop until 4 pm local time on the day of the event.

Pokemon GO Regigigas Shadow Raid Day: Ultra Ticket Box

An additional option for those planning to join the event is the Regigigas Shadow Raid Day Ultra Ticket Box, available through the Pokemon GO Web Store. It includes the event ticket plus a Premium Battle Pass, all for the same price of USD $4.99, making it a better value if you intend to raid multiple times.

Final verdict: Is the Pokemon GO Regigigas Shadow Raid Day ticket worth it?

Regigigas and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The value of the ticket largely depends on how actively you plan to participate. For dedicated raiders, the ticket offers a solid return:

More Raid Passes mean more chances to catch Shadow Regigigas or hunt for its Shiny form.

The Rare Candy XL , XP boost , and extra Stardust are especially useful for Trainers grinding for power-ups or progression.

, , and are especially useful for Trainers grinding for power-ups or progression. When combined with the free Timed Research, players can stack significant Stardust rewards in just a few hours.

However, casual players or those with limited availability during the event window may not see the same benefit. If you’re only planning to do a couple of raids, the bonuses likely won’t justify the cost.

The Pokemon GO Regigigas Shadow Raid Day event offers exciting gameplay opportunities, especially for fans of Legendary and Shadow Pokemon.

If you’re planning to go all-in on raids and maximize rewards, the ticket and especially the Ultra Ticket Box, are worth the investment.

But if you’re short on time or Raid Passes, you might want to stick to the free content and enjoy the event at your own pace.

