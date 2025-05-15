Is the Pokemon GO Regigigas Shadow Raid Day ticket worth purchasing?

Pokemon GO Regigigas Shadow Raid Day is rolling out as a special event centred around the colossal Legendary entity. As part of the Shadow Raid Day lineup, players will get the chance to face off against Shadow Regigigas and potentially snag a Shiny version. But with premium event tickets and bundles available, players might be wondering: is the Shadow Raid Day ticket really worth the cost?
Let’s break down what this event offers and whether your USD $4.99 could be better spent elsewhere.
Pokemon GO Regigigas Shadow Raid Day: Free event bonuses
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Set to take place on Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time, the Pokemon GO Regigigas Shadow Raid Day event will challenge players to defeat and catch Shadow Regigigas, who is currently in the clutches of Team GO Rocket.
Not only is this an opportunity to battle one of the more elusive Legendary Pokemon in its shadow form, but there’s also a higher chance to encounter a Shiny variant during the event.
During this three-hour window, players will benefit from the following free bonuses:
- Up to six total Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (five additional to the daily standard).
- Remote Raid Passes can be used for Shadow Raids.
- The Remote Raid Pass limit increases to 20, starting on Friday, May 16, at 5 pm and lasting through Saturday at 8 pm PDT.
- Regigigas caught during the event may boast improved Attack, Defense, and HP stats.
Also read: How to beat Azelf raids in Pokemon GO? Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more
Pokemon GO Regigigas Shadow Raid Day: Free Timed Research
Alongside the raid activities, a free Timed Research task will be available. Completing it will reward Trainers with:
- 10,000 Stardust
- An extra 1,000 Stardust for each Raid completed (up to 2,000 total, or 3,000 with the ticket)
- Additional unspecified rewards
Also read: How to solo defeat Shadow Piloswine in Pokemon GO 3-star Shadow Raids
What does the Pokemon GO Regigigas Shadow Raid Day paid ticket offer?
For USD $4.99 (or local equivalent), players can purchase a Shadow Raid Day event ticket that unlocks several performance-boosting perks. These include:
- Eight extra Raid Passes from Gym spins (for a total of 14 that day)
- Higher chance to receive Rare Candy XL from Raids
- 50% more XP from Raid Battles
- Double Stardust rewards from Raid completions
These benefits apply only during the event window: 2 pm to 5 pm local time on May 17.
Players can also gift tickets to friends in Pokemon GO, provided they’ve reached at least the Great Friends status. However, be aware: ticket purchases are non-refundable, and they cannot be bought using PokeCoins. Tickets will only be available in the in-game shop until 4 pm local time on the day of the event.
Also read: How to beat Shadow Lapras raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more
Pokemon GO Regigigas Shadow Raid Day: Ultra Ticket Box
An additional option for those planning to join the event is the Regigigas Shadow Raid Day Ultra Ticket Box, available through the Pokemon GO Web Store. It includes the event ticket plus a Premium Battle Pass, all for the same price of USD $4.99, making it a better value if you intend to raid multiple times.
Also read: How to solo defeat Shadow Lapras in Pokemon GO 3-star Shadow Raids
Final verdict: Is the Pokemon GO Regigigas Shadow Raid Day ticket worth it?
The value of the ticket largely depends on how actively you plan to participate. For dedicated raiders, the ticket offers a solid return:
- More Raid Passes mean more chances to catch Shadow Regigigas or hunt for its Shiny form.
- The Rare Candy XL, XP boost, and extra Stardust are especially useful for Trainers grinding for power-ups or progression.
- When combined with the free Timed Research, players can stack significant Stardust rewards in just a few hours.
However, casual players or those with limited availability during the event window may not see the same benefit. If you’re only planning to do a couple of raids, the bonuses likely won’t justify the cost.
The Pokemon GO Regigigas Shadow Raid Day event offers exciting gameplay opportunities, especially for fans of Legendary and Shadow Pokemon.
If you’re planning to go all-in on raids and maximize rewards, the ticket and especially the Ultra Ticket Box, are worth the investment.
But if you’re short on time or Raid Passes, you might want to stick to the free content and enjoy the event at your own pace.
Also read: Pokemon GO Rocket Grunts Counters and Lineups for Crown Clash Taken Over (May 2025)
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in the game
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
- Go Evolution Calculator
- Pokemon Type Calculator
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨