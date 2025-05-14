How to beat Shadow Lapras raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Shadow Lapras is classified as a Tier 3 Raid Boss in Pokemon GO. It has reappeared in the game as part of the latest Team GO Rocket takeover, Crown Clash: Taken Over. The event started on May 14, 2025, at midnight local time. During its run, players can battle Shadow Lapras and get a chance to obtain its shiny version.
This article acts as a guide for Shadow Lapras raids. We go over all the necessary information, including the best Shadow Lapras counters, the odds of getting a shiny, and more.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Shadow Lapras raids
To defeat Shadow Lapras in Pokemon GO, the following Pocket Monsters are the best counters:
- Mega Lucario
- Mega Heracross
- Keldeo
- Lucario
- Kartana
Additionally, here are the top counters of each type that can take Shadow Lapras down:
Best Fighting-type counters to Shadow Lapras
Best Grass-type counters to Shadow Lapras
Best Electric-type counters to Shadow Lapras
Best Rock-type counters to Shadow Lapras
Here are the search strings that you can use to find the best Shadow Lapras counters that you have in your collection:
- Fighting&@Fighting&cp2000-
- Grass&@Grass&cp2000-
- Electric&@Electric&cp2000-
- Rock&@Rock&cp2000-
What are Shadow Lapras' weaknesses in Pokemon GO?
Weaknesses:
- Fighting
- Grass
- Electric
- Rock
Resistances:
- Water
- Ice
For more information on Shadow Lapras' offensive capabilities, use our Pokemon Type Calculator.
Can you solo defeat Pokemon GO Shadow Lapras raids?
While it is one of the stronger Tier 3 Shadow Raids, Shadow Lapras can be soloed. For best results, use powerful Fighting-type creatures like Mega Lucario and Keldeo.
However, this Lapras is a Boss in a Shadow Raid, so players will need to use eight Purified Gems to subdue it when it gets enraged.
A Shadow Boss gets enraged after its HP drops to 33%, which boosts its Attack and Defense. As a player can only carry five Purified Gems, they will either have to overcome an enraged Shadow Lapras by themselves or work with others to bring down this behemoth.
Additionally, Shadow Raids can only be attempted in person, and not with Remote Raid Passes. Players will need to be within 80 meters of the Gym to battle this Raid Boss.
Shiny odds from Shadow Lapras raids in Pokemon GO
In Pokemon GO, Lapras has a 1 in 20 chance of being shiny, i.e., a 5% chance. As the Shiny odds are not boosted for this takeover event, players will have to get lucky to get a purple Shadow Lapras.
Shadow Lapras 100% CP from raids (hundo CP)
If this plesiosaur isn't weather boosted, its CP will be 1,509 at 100%. If it is boosted by weather, rainy or windy in its case, its 100% CP will be at 1,886.
The CP range of Shadow Lapras is as follows:
- No weather boost: 1,377 – 1,509 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Rainy or windy): 1,721 – 1,886 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Pokemon GO Shadow Lapras stats and moves as a raid boss
- Combat Power: 14,847
- Attack: 165
- Defense: 174
- Stamina: 3,600 HP
- Fast Attacks: Water Gun, Frost Breath, Ice Shard, and Psywave
- Charged Attacks: Surf, Ice Beam, Skull Bash, Hydro Pump, Blizzard, Dragon Pulse, and Sparkling Aria
