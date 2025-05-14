How to beat Shadow Lapras raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Shadow Lapras is classified as a Tier 3 Raid Boss in Pokemon GO. It has reappeared in the game as part of the latest Team GO Rocket takeover, Crown Clash: Taken Over. The event started on May 14, 2025, at midnight local time. During its run, players can battle Shadow Lapras and get a chance to obtain its shiny version.

Ad

This article acts as a guide for Shadow Lapras raids. We go over all the necessary information, including the best Shadow Lapras counters, the odds of getting a shiny, and more.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Shadow Lapras raids

To defeat Shadow Lapras in Pokemon GO, the following Pocket Monsters are the best counters:

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Mega Lucario

Mega Heracross

Keldeo

Lucario

Kartana

Mega Lucario in anime (Image via TPC)

Additionally, here are the top counters of each type that can take Shadow Lapras down:

Ad

Trending

Best Fighting-type counters to Shadow Lapras

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega/Regular Lucario Force Palm Aura Sphere Mega Heracross Counter Close Combat Keldeo Low Kick Sacred Sword Terrakion Double Kick Sacred Sword Shadow Conkeldurr Counter Dynamic Punch Mega Blaziken Counter Focus Blast

Ad

Best Grass-type counters to Shadow Lapras

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Kartana Razor Leaf Leaf Blade Mega Sceptile Fury Cutter Frenzy Plant Mega/Shadow Venusaur Vine Whip Frenzy Plant Zarude Vine Whip Power Whip Shadow Tangrowth Vine Whip Power Whip Hisuian Decidueye Magical Leaf Aura Sphere

Ad

Best Electric-type counters to Shadow Lapras

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Shadow Raikou Thunder Shock Wild Charge Shadow Magnezone Volt Switch Wild Charge Mega Manectric Thunder Fang Wild Charge Xurkitree Thunder Shock Discharge Zekrom Charge Beam Fusion Bolt Shadow Electivire Thunder Shock Wild Charge

Ad

Best Rock-type counters to Shadow Lapras

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega/Shadow Tyranitar Smack Down Stone Edge Mega Diancie Rock Throw Rock Slide Shadow Rhyperior Smack Down Rock Wrecker Mega Aerodactyl Rock Throw Rock Slide Shadow Rampardos Smack Down Rock Slide Shadow Gigalith Smack Down

Meteor Beam

Ad

Here are the search strings that you can use to find the best Shadow Lapras counters that you have in your collection:

Fighting&@Fighting&cp2000-

Grass&@Grass&cp2000-

Electric&@Electric&cp2000-

Rock&@Rock&cp2000-

Also read: How to beat Azelf raids in Pokemon GO? Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

What are Shadow Lapras' weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Weaknesses:

Fighting

Grass

Electric

Rock

Resistances:

Water

Ice

Ad

For more information on Shadow Lapras' offensive capabilities, use our Pokemon Type Calculator.

Can you solo defeat Pokemon GO Shadow Lapras raids?

While it is one of the stronger Tier 3 Shadow Raids, Shadow Lapras can be soloed. For best results, use powerful Fighting-type creatures like Mega Lucario and Keldeo.

However, this Lapras is a Boss in a Shadow Raid, so players will need to use eight Purified Gems to subdue it when it gets enraged.

Ad

A Shadow Boss gets enraged after its HP drops to 33%, which boosts its Attack and Defense. As a player can only carry five Purified Gems, they will either have to overcome an enraged Shadow Lapras by themselves or work with others to bring down this behemoth.

Also read: "I still feel cheated tbh": Pokemon GO player baffled with item mechanic

Additionally, Shadow Raids can only be attempted in person, and not with Remote Raid Passes. Players will need to be within 80 meters of the Gym to battle this Raid Boss.

Ad

Shiny odds from Shadow Lapras raids in Pokemon GO

Lapras and its Shiny form in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

In Pokemon GO, Lapras has a 1 in 20 chance of being shiny, i.e., a 5% chance. As the Shiny odds are not boosted for this takeover event, players will have to get lucky to get a purple Shadow Lapras.

Ad

Shadow Lapras 100% CP from raids (hundo CP)

If this plesiosaur isn't weather boosted, its CP will be 1,509 at 100%. If it is boosted by weather, rainy or windy in its case, its 100% CP will be at 1,886.

The CP range of Shadow Lapras is as follows:

No weather boost: 1,377 – 1,509 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1,377 – 1,509 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Rainy or windy): 1,721 – 1,886 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Also read: How to get Shadow Slakoth in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Ad

Pokemon GO Shadow Lapras stats and moves as a raid boss

Combat Power: 14,847

14,847 Attack: 165

165 Defense: 174

174 Stamina: 3,600 HP

3,600 HP Fast Attacks: Water Gun, Frost Breath, Ice Shard, and Psywave

Water Gun, Frost Breath, Ice Shard, and Psywave Charged Attacks: Surf, Ice Beam, Skull Bash, Hydro Pump, Blizzard, Dragon Pulse, and Sparkling Aria

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Sil Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."



Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.



In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨