  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • How to beat Shadow Lapras raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

How to beat Shadow Lapras raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

By Akash Sil
Modified May 14, 2025 06:33 GMT
Shadow Lapras in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)
Shadow Lapras in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Shadow Lapras is classified as a Tier 3 Raid Boss in Pokemon GO. It has reappeared in the game as part of the latest Team GO Rocket takeover, Crown Clash: Taken Over. The event started on May 14, 2025, at midnight local time. During its run, players can battle Shadow Lapras and get a chance to obtain its shiny version.

Ad

This article acts as a guide for Shadow Lapras raids. We go over all the necessary information, including the best Shadow Lapras counters, the odds of getting a shiny, and more.

sk promotional banner

Best counters to Pokemon GO Shadow Lapras raids

To defeat Shadow Lapras in Pokemon GO, the following Pocket Monsters are the best counters:

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

  • Mega Lucario
  • Mega Heracross
  • Keldeo
  • Lucario
  • Kartana
Mega Lucario in anime (Image via TPC)
Mega Lucario in anime (Image via TPC)

Additionally, here are the top counters of each type that can take Shadow Lapras down:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Best Fighting-type counters to Shadow Lapras

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega/Regular LucarioForce PalmAura Sphere
Mega HeracrossCounterClose Combat
KeldeoLow KickSacred Sword
TerrakionDouble KickSacred Sword
Shadow ConkeldurrCounterDynamic Punch
Mega BlazikenCounterFocus Blast
Ad

Best Grass-type counters to Shadow Lapras

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
KartanaRazor LeafLeaf Blade
Mega SceptileFury CutterFrenzy Plant
Mega/Shadow VenusaurVine WhipFrenzy Plant
ZarudeVine WhipPower Whip
Shadow TangrowthVine WhipPower Whip
Hisuian DecidueyeMagical LeafAura Sphere
Ad

Best Electric-type counters to Shadow Lapras

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Shadow RaikouThunder ShockWild Charge
Shadow MagnezoneVolt SwitchWild Charge
Mega ManectricThunder FangWild Charge
XurkitreeThunder ShockDischarge
ZekromCharge BeamFusion Bolt
Shadow ElectivireThunder ShockWild Charge
Ad

Best Rock-type counters to Shadow Lapras

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega/Shadow TyranitarSmack DownStone Edge
Mega DiancieRock ThrowRock Slide
Shadow RhyperiorSmack DownRock Wrecker
Mega AerodactylRock ThrowRock Slide
Shadow RampardosSmack DownRock Slide
Shadow GigalithSmack Down
Meteor Beam
Ad

Here are the search strings that you can use to find the best Shadow Lapras counters that you have in your collection:

  • Fighting&@Fighting&cp2000-
  • Grass&@Grass&cp2000-
  • Electric&@Electric&cp2000-
  • Rock&@Rock&cp2000-

Also read: How to beat Azelf raids in Pokemon GO? Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

What are Shadow Lapras' weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Weaknesses:

  • Fighting
  • Grass
  • Electric
  • Rock

Resistances:

  • Water
  • Ice
Ad

For more information on Shadow Lapras' offensive capabilities, use our Pokemon Type Calculator.

Can you solo defeat Pokemon GO Shadow Lapras raids?

While it is one of the stronger Tier 3 Shadow Raids, Shadow Lapras can be soloed. For best results, use powerful Fighting-type creatures like Mega Lucario and Keldeo.

However, this Lapras is a Boss in a Shadow Raid, so players will need to use eight Purified Gems to subdue it when it gets enraged.

Ad

A Shadow Boss gets enraged after its HP drops to 33%, which boosts its Attack and Defense. As a player can only carry five Purified Gems, they will either have to overcome an enraged Shadow Lapras by themselves or work with others to bring down this behemoth.

Also read: "I still feel cheated tbh": Pokemon GO player baffled with item mechanic

Additionally, Shadow Raids can only be attempted in person, and not with Remote Raid Passes. Players will need to be within 80 meters of the Gym to battle this Raid Boss.

Ad

Shiny odds from Shadow Lapras raids in Pokemon GO

Lapras and its Shiny form in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)
Lapras and its Shiny form in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

In Pokemon GO, Lapras has a 1 in 20 chance of being shiny, i.e., a 5% chance. As the Shiny odds are not boosted for this takeover event, players will have to get lucky to get a purple Shadow Lapras.

Ad

Shadow Lapras 100% CP from raids (hundo CP)

If this plesiosaur isn't weather boosted, its CP will be 1,509 at 100%. If it is boosted by weather, rainy or windy in its case, its 100% CP will be at 1,886.

The CP range of Shadow Lapras is as follows:

  • No weather boost: 1,377 – 1,509 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
  • Weather boosted (Rainy or windy): 1,721 – 1,886 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Also read: How to get Shadow Slakoth in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Ad

Pokemon GO Shadow Lapras stats and moves as a raid boss

  • Combat Power: 14,847
  • Attack: 165
  • Defense: 174
  • Stamina: 3,600 HP
  • Fast Attacks: Water Gun, Frost Breath, Ice Shard, and Psywave
  • Charged Attacks: Surf, Ice Beam, Skull Bash, Hydro Pump, Blizzard, Dragon Pulse, and Sparkling Aria

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides here:

About the author
Akash Sil

Akash Sil

Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."

Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.

In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications