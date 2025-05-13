How to get Shadow Slakoth in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Shadow Slakoth in Pokemon GO is part of the latest Team GO Rocket Takeover. This event, called the Crown Clash: Taken Over, starts on Wednesday, April 14, 2025, at midnight as per local time. Players will encounter Shadow Slakoth throughout this takeover, which typically lasts between one to three months. During this time, players can rescue Slakoth from Team GO Rocket.

This Normal-type creature was first introduced in the Hoenn region. In the game, Slakoth evolves into Vigoroth with 25 Candy, and then into its final form, Slaking, with an additional 100 Candy. In this article, we will look at everything you will need to know to get a Shadow Slakoth in Pokemon GO.

How to get Shadow Slakoth in Pokemon GO

Slakoth in the anime (Image via TPC)

The only way to get Shadow Slakoth in Pokemon Go is by battling Team GO Rocket Grunts. If a Grunt is using Normal-type Pokemon to battle you, then you are likely to encounter, and subsequently get a chance to capture a Shadow Slakoth.

A Normal-type Grunt can be identified when it says the following catchphrase:

"Normal doesn't mean weak."

To defeat this Team GO Rocket Grunt, use a Fighting-type Pokemon. Try to do so without losing any of your Pokemon, so that you get the maximum number of Pokeballs possible. This will improve your chances of catching a Shadow Slakoth.

Shadow Slakoth in Pokemon GO: Shiny availability and catch CP

Can players get a Shiny Shadow Slakoth?

No. As Shadow Slakoth is making its debut in Pokemon GO, its Shiny form has not been released. However, it may be released at some point in the future.

Catch CP range of Shadow Slakoth

No weather boost: 174 - 225 CP at level 8 (6/6/6- 15/15/15 IVs)

174 - 225 CP at level 8 (6/6/6- 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Partly Clouded): 288 - 372 CP at level 13 (6/6/6 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Ad

Is it worth purifying Shadow Slakoth in Pokemon GO?

Yes. If players are interested in getting a cheap Gym defender, a purified Slaking is a better option than a Shadow Slaking.

