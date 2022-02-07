5 best fast attacks in Pokemon GO (2022)

Pokemon GO takes an almost entirely different approach to its battling system than other entries in the Pokemon franchise. Rather than the slower, turn-based RPG approach the franchise is known for, Niantic's mobile game goes for a more action-oriented battle system utilizing a combination of light and heavy attacks.

This mechanic of light and heavy attacks is accomplished by integrating fast attacks and charge attacks. Almost every Pokemon that players can use comes with a different combination of these attacks, which contributes as one of the many pillars of Pokemon GO's Battle League and its metagame.

With fast attacks being most Pokemon's main source of damage, many users may want to know what the best fast attacks in the game are in terms of how much damage they put out. It also helps if they know which Pokemon have these moves.

Pokemon GO's best fast attacks

5) Smack Down

Dwebble using Smack Down in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The fifth best fast attack in Pokemon GO is also the best Rock-type fast attack. Smack Down has a DPS or damage per second value of 13.3 and a cast time of 1.2 seconds.

It also generates eight energy with each use. Notable Pokemon with this move include Terrakion, Tyranitar, and Rampardos.

4) Waterfall

Meowth getting hit with Waterfall in Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Waterfall is slightly above Smack Down as a better fast attack in Pokemon GO. While both moves are identical in terms of their DPS and cast time, the latter is weak against the Steel and Ground-type Pokemon that dominate the game's current metagame.

This gives Waterfall a slight edge. Pokemon that can learn Waterfall include Gyarados, Kabutops, and Kyogre.

3) Dragon Tail

Salamence readying a Dragon Tail in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dragon Tail takes the number three spot, and for good reason. Not only is this the third-best fast attack in the game, but it is also the best Dragon-type fast attack in Pokemon GO.

With a DPS value of 13.6 and a cast time of 1.1 seconds, Pokemon will cleave through their opponents with this attack. Pokemon that learn this attack include Alolan Exeggutor, Dragonite, and Salamence.

2) Iron Tail

Pikachu using Iron Tail in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The second best fast attack in Pokemon GO is Iron Tail. With a DPS value of 13.6, 0.3 points higher than Dragon Tail, this attack is capable of dealing burst damage almost to the same scale as weaker charged attacks.

If that did not sound good enough, Iron Tail has the same cast time as Dragon Tail, 1.1 seconds. Pokemon that learn Iron Tail include Steelix, Aggron, and Tyranitar.

1) Steel Wing

Latias using Steel Wing in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Funnily enough, the two best fast attacks in-game are both Steel-type attacks. Steel Wing is the best charged attack in the game thanks to its monstrous DPS of 13.8 and a minuscule cast time of 0.8 seconds.

Steel-type Pokemon with Steel Wing will have no problem cleaving through their opponents, turning the typical role of a defender that most Steel-types find themselves in into a star attacker. Pokemon with this attack include Skarmory, Ho-Oh, and Dodrio.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

