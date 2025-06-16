How does Pokemon GO Hyper Training work?

Hyper Training is available in Pokemon GO for trainers in exchange for a Gold Battle Cap. The latter debuts as part of the Deluxe edition of the GO Pass: Ancients Recovered. The new technique is meant to help trainers increase the HP, Attack, and Defense of a particular Pokemon.

Ad

This guide explains how the mechanic will work in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO Hyper Training explained

How to start Hyper Training a Pokemon in Pokemon GO?

You will need a Gold Bottle Cap to start Hyper Training a Pokemon in Pokemon GO. The upcoming GO Pass Deluxe: Ancients Recovered provides a Gold Bottle Cap. The Pokemon you choose needs to be a Good Buddy or higher, and you will have to choose which stats you want to improve.

Ad

Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

What are Hyper Training tasks in Pokemon GO?

Hyper Training tasks in Pokemon GO depend on the stat you are trying to improve. According to the official blog post descriptions, they are:

Attack : Battle alongside your trainee while they’re your buddy.

: Battle alongside your trainee while they’re your buddy. Defense : Strengthen your bond with your Buddy Pokemon trainee by playing together, exploring, and catching Pokemon.

: Strengthen your bond with your Buddy Pokemon trainee by playing together, exploring, and catching Pokemon. HP: Explore alongside your trainee as a buddy. This can include spinning PokeStops, earning Buddy Candy, or other adventures.

Ad

How long do Hyper Training tasks last in Pokemon GO?

You will have 365 days to complete the Hyper Training tasks for a particular Pokemon once you have used a Gold Bottle Cap. We don't know the specifics of the tasks yet, but it will likely be difficult given the time limit.

What is Hyper Training in mainline Pokemon games?

A trainer talking to the NPC for Hyper Training (Image via Game Freak)

With Hyper Training, trainers can maximise a Pokemon's one or more IVs in the mainline games. The mechanic debuted in Pokemon Sun and Moon. Interestingly, a Hyper Trained Pokemon's IVs aren't actually changed, but rather its stats are set so that the game treats the IVs as 31. This doesn't affect its battle performance, but instead impacts when it comes to breeding, as the hyper trained IVs won't pass down.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there's an NPC that will train one of your Pokemon in exchange for a Bottle Cap (one IV increases to 31) or a Gold Bottle Cap (all IVs increase to 31). Learn more in our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Hyper Training guide.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Angshuman Dutta Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.



Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.



Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.



In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨