How does Pokemon GO Hyper Training work?

Hyper Training is available in Pokemon GO for trainers in exchange for a Gold Battle Cap. The latter debuts as part of the Deluxe edition of the GO Pass: Ancients Recovered. The new technique is meant to help trainers increase the HP, Attack, and Defense of a particular Pokemon.
This guide explains how the mechanic will work in Pokemon GO.
Pokemon GO Hyper Training explained
How to start Hyper Training a Pokemon in Pokemon GO?
You will need a Gold Bottle Cap to start Hyper Training a Pokemon in Pokemon GO. The upcoming GO Pass Deluxe: Ancients Recovered provides a Gold Bottle Cap. The Pokemon you choose needs to be a Good Buddy or higher, and you will have to choose which stats you want to improve.
What are Hyper Training tasks in Pokemon GO?
Hyper Training tasks in Pokemon GO depend on the stat you are trying to improve. According to the official blog post descriptions, they are:
- Attack: Battle alongside your trainee while they’re your buddy.
- Defense: Strengthen your bond with your Buddy Pokemon trainee by playing together, exploring, and catching Pokemon.
- HP: Explore alongside your trainee as a buddy. This can include spinning PokeStops, earning Buddy Candy, or other adventures.
How long do Hyper Training tasks last in Pokemon GO?
You will have 365 days to complete the Hyper Training tasks for a particular Pokemon once you have used a Gold Bottle Cap. We don't know the specifics of the tasks yet, but it will likely be difficult given the time limit.
What is Hyper Training in mainline Pokemon games?
With Hyper Training, trainers can maximise a Pokemon's one or more IVs in the mainline games. The mechanic debuted in Pokemon Sun and Moon. Interestingly, a Hyper Trained Pokemon's IVs aren't actually changed, but rather its stats are set so that the game treats the IVs as 31. This doesn't affect its battle performance, but instead impacts when it comes to breeding, as the hyper trained IVs won't pass down.
In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there's an NPC that will train one of your Pokemon in exchange for a Bottle Cap (one IV increases to 31) or a Gold Bottle Cap (all IVs increase to 31). Learn more in our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Hyper Training guide.
