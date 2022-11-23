Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: What is Hyper Training and how to do it?

Hyper Training is a mechanic in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that allows you to raise your Pokemon's IVs (Individual Values). Normally, every Pocket Monster you catch has a random range of IVs that scale from 0 to 31. What this feature does is allow you to essentially max out all their stats' IVs to 31.

This mechanic requires Bottle Caps or Golden Bottle Caps. The main limitation to keep in mind is that your mon must be Level 50 or higher. Anything below Level 50 is not eligible for Hyper Training.

This Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide will help simplify the process for you.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide: Hyper Training

To get started, you need to meet an NPC at Montenevera, north of the Pokemon Center. You can fast travel there, so reaching him shouldn't be an issue if you've been to Montenevera before. He will be next to an Abomasnow stating the following message in a yellow text box:

"Hyper Training! Get it here!"

Talk to him and say, "Yes." You will then be instructed to pick one of your mons and select whether you wish to use regular Bottle Caps or Golden Bottle Caps. The former will Hyper Train one stat to full, while the latter will do the same for all six stats.

If you use regular Bottle Caps, you will be asked to pick which stat you'd wish to Hyper Train. If you don't have any Bottle Caps, you will need to get some.

Where to get Bottle Caps in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Trainers can get Bottle Caps by purchasing them for 20,000 Pokédollars (or its equivalent in LP) at a Delibird Presents shop in any location after they defeat six Gym Leaders. This item is also obtainable from 5-star and 6-star Tera Raids and the Porton Marinada auction.

Golden Bottle Caps are primarily available via the Porto Marinada auction. You're advised to save scum in order to guarantee that you will get this item, given the nature of how the auction works in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

IVs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

How much an individual IV can affect your Pokemon's stats in Scarlet and Violet will depend on a number of factors. Most notably, it's easy to see the difference between a high-level Pokemon and a low-level one.

At Level 100, a Pokemon with 31 IVs in HP will have 31 more HP than one with 0 IVs. Keep in mind that IVs are a separate mechanic from EVs (Effort Values). Hyper Training does not affect EVs.

If you wish to EV Train in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you need to defeat certain Pocket Monsters, a task made easier by choosing whom to fight in the overworld. The full details on that would deserve their own article, but it is vital to clarify the difference between EVs and IVs here.

That's it for this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide. Hyper Training is best done once you defeat six Gym Leaders since that opens up the opportunity to purchase the necessary Bottle Caps.

