How to reset your Pokemon’s EV in Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have a great deal of post-game content that you will need to try out, especially if you want to play the title more competitively. Some core gameplay features like EV training are essential when scaling your Pokemon and creating the perfect party. This mechanism will allow you to get levels by training your Pokemon and improving one of their stats.

However, there may be times when you might want to reset a stat or remove some of the buffs that you have provided.

Fortunately, Scarlet and Violet will allow you to take some points off your Pokemon, which was applied via EV training in the game. While Vitamins are used to increase the stats, you will be required to use certain berries that can reduce the EVs of the stat.

Resetting your Pokemon’s EV in Scarlet and Violet

To decrease the EV stats of your Pokemon, you will be required to get your hands on some berries that you will be able to get your hands on while exploring Paldea.

However, specific berries will decrease specific stats from your Pokemon, and you can acquire six of these berries. These are,

Pomeg Berry: -10 HP EVs

Kelpsy Berry: -10 Attack EVs

Qualot Berry: -10 Defense EVs

Hondew Berry: -10 Special Attack

Grepa Berry: -10 Special Defense

Tamato Berry: -10 Speed

Getting EV stat reduction berries in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are two ways you can get your hands on the EV stat reduction berries in the game.

1) Exploring Paldea

The vast open world of Paldea has a lot of secrets for you to explore, and encountering rare Pokemon is not the only thing that you will be able to do here. You will see shiny drops on the ground that possess rare resources, including EV reduction berries.

While these spawns are random, picking every shiny from the ground is a good way of racking up a fair amount of these berries in the game.

2) Purchasing from Porto Marinada

You can also purchase these berries from the Porto Marinada auction house, which will be unlocked after you have defeated the Cassacarrafa’s Gym Challenge. The item is up for sale frequently. You will be required to outbid the other NPC trainers to obtain it. So make sure to have a fair amount of Poke Dollars for it.

How do EV reduction work in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

With EV stat reduction berries, you can remove the additional stats you have for your Pokemon with the training feature. However, this will not automatically increase another stat for them, and you will need to EV train your Pokemon again to get more Effort Points which you will then be able to slot into another stat.

This process will allow you to make a versatile party in the game, and to speed up the process, you can use EV training spots. In Scarlet and Violet, you will have a max of 510 EV points, making this feature crucial for some post-game grind.

