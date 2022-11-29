Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to get the Mirror Herb

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers can find an item called a Mirror Herb, which has applications both in battles and when breeding Pokemon to get eggs. When held, the item will mirror an opponent's stat increase once per battle.

Mirror Herbs are particularly useful for breeding, as they allow Pokemon hatched from eggs to learn a move from another creature in your party that isn't its teacher/parent.

While this only includes moves that are normally learned through breeding, it's still considerably helpful in getting the right moveset for a newly-hatched Pocket Monster.

Since Mirror Herbs are quite beneficial, it's a good idea to find one for your future breeding and battle needs. Fortunately, it is quite easy to find the item; just be sure to bring along some money or LP.

You can purchase Mirror Herbs from a specific Delibird Presents shop in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

A particular Delibird Presents shop can source Mirror Herbs for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players (Image via Game Freak)

To purchase a Mirror Herb, you will need to make your way to a specific Delibird Presents shop. These establishments can be found throughout Paldea's cities. They have unique inventories that players can purchase with either money or LP.

For Mirror Herbs, you will need to find the Delibird Presents shop in the city of Cascarrafa.

Cascarrafa's Delibird Presents location in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Follow the steps below to locate Cascarrafa on your map:

Open your in-game map of Paldea. From here, the easiest way to find Cascarrafa is to use the filter option to search for the city's gym, which is a Water-type gym. If you're having trouble finding the city, check northwest of the Great Crater of Paldea. You should be able to find the icon marking the city's Water-type gym as well as the icon of its leader, Kofu. There are two Delibird Presents shops within Cascarrafa, but both should provide Mirror Herbs. One shop is located on the east side of the city, south and north of various clothing shops. Meanwhile, the other shop is located in the northwest of the city and north of two restaurants. Once you find the Delibird Presents shops in Cascarrafa, you can enter them and purchase Mirror Herbs in Scarlet and Violet.

Delibird Presents shops offer plenty of helpful items. This includes other battle and held items, general and specialty Pokeballs, evolution items, bottle caps for Hyper Training, and even cases for your Rotom Phone.

These gift shops can be found well beyond Cascarrafa, and players can expect to find several throughout Paldea. Mesagoza City, in particular, possesses a large number of these shops, so keep that in mind if you need to do some shopping while you're taking classes in Scarlet and Violet.

There are plenty of items worth your time that will help you on your treasure hunt in Paldea, so be sure to stop in on occasion to see what you can find.

Mirror Herbs should certainly help Pokemon trainers along in their adventure, allowing them to fine-tune the creatures they hatch from eggs found after picnics. Toss in a few bottle caps from Delibird Presents, and you can also dictate the base stat IVs your new creature will receive during Hyper Training after level 50.

Poll : 0 votes