Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to find hold items in-game

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have a host of hold items that are useful for various gameplay purposes, including the acquisition of active and passive buffs. They also help with obtaining special evolutions. According to Bulbapedia, the mechanics of holding items were first added back in Generation 2 but were notably absent in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.
In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players can come across pocket monsters in the wild that hold items. For example, any Bisharp leading a pack of Pawniards will have the Leader's Crest, which is integral to the evolution of Bisharp into Kingambit. This article highlights where players can find various hold items in the game.
Where are the various hold item shops located in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, items can be purchased by players at the Delibird Presents shops. These are located in three cities across the Paldea region: Cascafarra, Levincia, and Mesagoza.
The following list encompasses where each of the hold items in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can be found:
- Ability Shield - Mesagoza
- Absorb Bulb - Cascarrafa
- Adrenaline Orb - Levincia
- Air Balloon - Cascarrafa
- Assault Vest - Mesagoza
- Big Root - Cascarrafa
- Binding Band - Levincia
- Black Belt - Levincia
- Black Gasses - Levincia
- Black Sludge - Levincia
- Blunder Policy - Mesagoza
- Bright Powder - Cascarrafa
- Cell Battery - Cascarrafa
- Charcoal - Mesagoza
- Choice Band - Mesagoza
- Choice Scarf - Mesagoza
- Choice Specs - Mesagoza
- Clear Amulet - Mesagoza
- Covert Cloak - Levincia
- Damp Rock - Cascarrafa
- Destiny Knot - Mesagoza
- Dragon Fang - Cascarrafa
- Eject Button - Levincia
- Eject Pack - Levincia
- Electric Seed - Cascarrafa
- Eviolite - Mesagoza
- Expert Belt - Mesagoza
- Flame Orb - Levincia
- Focus Band - Mesagoza
- Focus Sash - Mesagoza
- Grassy Seed - Cascarrafa
- Grip Claw - Mesagoza
- Hard Stone - Cascarrafa
- Heat Rock - Cascarrafa
- Heavy-Duty Boots - Levincia
- Icy Rock - Cascarrafa
- Iron Ball - Levincia
- King's Rock - Mesagoza
- Lagging Tail - Levincia
- Leftovers - Cascarrafa
- Life Orb - Mesagoza
- Light Clay - Cascarrafa
- Loaded Dice - Levincia
- Luminous Moss - Cascarrafa
- Magnet - Cascarrafa
- Mental Herb - Cascarrafa
- Metal Coat - Levincia
- Metronome - Levincia
- Miracle Seed - Mesagoza
- Mirror Herb - Cascarrafa
- Misty Seed - Cascarrafa
- Muscle Band - Mesagoza
- Mystic Water - Mesagoza
- Never-Melt Ice - Levincia
- Normal Gem - Cascarrafa
- Poison Barb - Cascarrafa
- Power Herb - Cascarrafa
- Protective Pads - Levincia
- Psychic Seed - Cascarrafa
- Punching Glove - Mesagoza
- Quick Claw - Mesagoza
- Razor Claw - Mesagoza
- Red Card - Levincia
- Ring Target - Levincia
- Rocky Helmet - Mesagoza
- Room Service - Levincia
- Safety Goggles - Levincia
- Scope Lens - Levincia
- Sharp Beak - Mesagoza
- Shed Shell - Cascarrafa
- Shell Bell - Levincia
- Silk Scarf - Mesagoza
- SIlver Powder - Mesagoza
- Smooth Rock - Cascarrafa
- Snowball - Cascarrafa
- Soft Sand - Levincia
- Spell Tag - Cascarrafa
- Sticky Barb - Levincia
- Terrain Extender - Cascarrafa
- Throat Spray - Mesagoza
- Toxic Orb - Levincia
- Twisted Spoon - Levincia
- Utility Umbrella - Cascarrafa
- Weakness Policy - Mesagoza
- White Herb - Cascarrafa
- Wide Lens - Levincia
- Wise Glasses - Mesagoza
- Zoom Lens - Levincia
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players get to step into the open world of the Paldea region and explore the beginning of Generation 9. There are three storylines for gamers to follow in the titles, namely Victory Road, Path of Legends, and Starfall Street.
The latest games also provide fans with the multiplayer option of banding up with up to three friends and exploring the Paldea region. Apart from the unique 'Let's Go' mechanic of auto battling, Game Freak has also introduced the intriguing feature of Terastallizing, which players can use on their Pokemon during combat. Both titles are currently available on the Nintendo Switch.