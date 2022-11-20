Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to find hold items in-game

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have a host of hold items that are useful for various gameplay purposes, including the acquisition of active and passive buffs. They also help with obtaining special evolutions. According to Bulbapedia, the mechanics of holding items were first added back in Generation 2 but were notably absent in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players can come across pocket monsters in the wild that hold items. For example, any Bisharp leading a pack of Pawniards will have the Leader's Crest, which is integral to the evolution of Bisharp into Kingambit. This article highlights where players can find various hold items in the game.

Where are the various hold item shops located in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, items can be purchased by players at the Delibird Presents shops. These are located in three cities across the Paldea region: Cascafarra, Levincia, and Mesagoza.

The following list encompasses where each of the hold items in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can be found:

Ability Shield - Mesagoza

Absorb Bulb - Cascarrafa

Adrenaline Orb - Levincia

Air Balloon - Cascarrafa

Assault Vest - Mesagoza

Big Root - Cascarrafa

Binding Band - Levincia

Black Belt - Levincia

Black Gasses - Levincia

Black Sludge - Levincia

Blunder Policy - Mesagoza

Bright Powder - Cascarrafa

Cell Battery - Cascarrafa

Charcoal - Mesagoza

Choice Band - Mesagoza

Choice Scarf - Mesagoza

Choice Specs - Mesagoza

Clear Amulet - Mesagoza

Covert Cloak - Levincia

Damp Rock - Cascarrafa

Destiny Knot - Mesagoza

Dragon Fang - Cascarrafa

Eject Button - Levincia

Eject Pack - Levincia

Electric Seed - Cascarrafa

Eviolite - Mesagoza

Expert Belt - Mesagoza

Flame Orb - Levincia

Focus Band - Mesagoza

Focus Sash - Mesagoza

Grassy Seed - Cascarrafa

Grip Claw - Mesagoza

Hard Stone - Cascarrafa

Heat Rock - Cascarrafa

Heavy-Duty Boots - Levincia

Icy Rock - Cascarrafa

Iron Ball - Levincia

King's Rock - Mesagoza

Lagging Tail - Levincia

Leftovers - Cascarrafa

Life Orb - Mesagoza

Light Clay - Cascarrafa

Loaded Dice - Levincia

Luminous Moss - Cascarrafa

Magnet - Cascarrafa

Mental Herb - Cascarrafa

Metal Coat - Levincia

Metronome - Levincia

Miracle Seed - Mesagoza

Mirror Herb - Cascarrafa

Misty Seed - Cascarrafa

Muscle Band - Mesagoza

Mystic Water - Mesagoza

Never-Melt Ice - Levincia

Normal Gem - Cascarrafa

Poison Barb - Cascarrafa

Power Herb - Cascarrafa

Protective Pads - Levincia

Psychic Seed - Cascarrafa

Punching Glove - Mesagoza

Quick Claw - Mesagoza

Razor Claw - Mesagoza

Red Card - Levincia

Ring Target - Levincia

Rocky Helmet - Mesagoza

Room Service - Levincia

Safety Goggles - Levincia

Scope Lens - Levincia

Sharp Beak - Mesagoza

Shed Shell - Cascarrafa

Shell Bell - Levincia

Silk Scarf - Mesagoza

SIlver Powder - Mesagoza

Smooth Rock - Cascarrafa

Snowball - Cascarrafa

Soft Sand - Levincia

Spell Tag - Cascarrafa

Sticky Barb - Levincia

Terrain Extender - Cascarrafa

Throat Spray - Mesagoza

Toxic Orb - Levincia

Twisted Spoon - Levincia

Utility Umbrella - Cascarrafa

Weakness Policy - Mesagoza

White Herb - Cascarrafa

Wide Lens - Levincia

Wise Glasses - Mesagoza

Zoom Lens - Levincia

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players get to step into the open world of the Paldea region and explore the beginning of Generation 9. There are three storylines for gamers to follow in the titles, namely Victory Road, Path of Legends, and Starfall Street.

The latest games also provide fans with the multiplayer option of banding up with up to three friends and exploring the Paldea region. Apart from the unique 'Let's Go' mechanic of auto battling, Game Freak has also introduced the intriguing feature of Terastallizing, which players can use on their Pokemon during combat. Both titles are currently available on the Nintendo Switch.

