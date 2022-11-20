Create

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to find hold items in-game

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Nov 20, 2022 04:57 AM IST
Exploring hold items (Image via Pokemon Scarlet and Violet)
Exploring hold items (Image via Pokemon Scarlet and Violet)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have a host of hold items that are useful for various gameplay purposes, including the acquisition of active and passive buffs. They also help with obtaining special evolutions. According to Bulbapedia, the mechanics of holding items were first added back in Generation 2 but were notably absent in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

The world of Pokémon has evolved ❤️ 💜 Immerse yourself in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series!Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are now available: pkmn.news/BuyScarletViol… https://t.co/8CaHXH2LDQ

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players can come across pocket monsters in the wild that hold items. For example, any Bisharp leading a pack of Pawniards will have the Leader's Crest, which is integral to the evolution of Bisharp into Kingambit. This article highlights where players can find various hold items in the game.

Where are the various hold item shops located in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, items can be purchased by players at the Delibird Presents shops. These are located in three cities across the Paldea region: Cascafarra, Levincia, and Mesagoza.

The following list encompasses where each of the hold items in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can be found:

  • Ability Shield - Mesagoza
  • Absorb Bulb - Cascarrafa
  • Adrenaline Orb - Levincia
  • Air Balloon - Cascarrafa
  • Assault Vest - Mesagoza
  • Big Root - Cascarrafa
  • Binding Band - Levincia
  • Black Belt - Levincia
  • Black Gasses - Levincia
  • Black Sludge - Levincia
  • Blunder Policy - Mesagoza
  • Bright Powder - Cascarrafa
  • Cell Battery - Cascarrafa
  • Charcoal - Mesagoza
  • Choice Band - Mesagoza
  • Choice Scarf - Mesagoza
  • Choice Specs - Mesagoza
  • Clear Amulet - Mesagoza
  • Covert Cloak - Levincia
  • Damp Rock - Cascarrafa
  • Destiny Knot - Mesagoza
  • Dragon Fang - Cascarrafa
  • Eject Button - Levincia
  • Eject Pack - Levincia
  • Electric Seed - Cascarrafa
  • Eviolite - Mesagoza
  • Expert Belt - Mesagoza
  • Flame Orb - Levincia
  • Focus Band - Mesagoza
  • Focus Sash - Mesagoza
  • Grassy Seed - Cascarrafa
  • Grip Claw - Mesagoza
  • Hard Stone - Cascarrafa
  • Heat Rock - Cascarrafa
  • Heavy-Duty Boots - Levincia
  • Icy Rock - Cascarrafa
  • Iron Ball - Levincia
  • King's Rock - Mesagoza
  • Lagging Tail - Levincia
  • Leftovers - Cascarrafa
  • Life Orb - Mesagoza
  • Light Clay - Cascarrafa
  • Loaded Dice - Levincia
  • Luminous Moss - Cascarrafa
  • Magnet - Cascarrafa
  • Mental Herb - Cascarrafa
  • Metal Coat - Levincia
  • Metronome - Levincia
  • Miracle Seed - Mesagoza
  • Mirror Herb - Cascarrafa
  • Misty Seed - Cascarrafa
  • Muscle Band - Mesagoza
  • Mystic Water - Mesagoza
  • Never-Melt Ice - Levincia
  • Normal Gem - Cascarrafa
  • Poison Barb - Cascarrafa
  • Power Herb - Cascarrafa
  • Protective Pads - Levincia
  • Psychic Seed - Cascarrafa
  • Punching Glove - Mesagoza
  • Quick Claw - Mesagoza
  • Razor Claw - Mesagoza
  • Red Card - Levincia
  • Ring Target - Levincia
  • Rocky Helmet - Mesagoza
  • Room Service - Levincia
  • Safety Goggles - Levincia
  • Scope Lens - Levincia
  • Sharp Beak - Mesagoza
  • Shed Shell - Cascarrafa
  • Shell Bell - Levincia
  • Silk Scarf - Mesagoza
  • SIlver Powder - Mesagoza
  • Smooth Rock - Cascarrafa
  • Snowball - Cascarrafa
  • Soft Sand - Levincia
  • Spell Tag - Cascarrafa
  • Sticky Barb - Levincia
  • Terrain Extender - Cascarrafa
  • Throat Spray - Mesagoza
  • Toxic Orb - Levincia
  • Twisted Spoon - Levincia
  • Utility Umbrella - Cascarrafa
  • Weakness Policy - Mesagoza
  • White Herb - Cascarrafa
  • Wide Lens - Levincia
  • Wise Glasses - Mesagoza
  • Zoom Lens - Levincia
youtube-cover

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players get to step into the open world of the Paldea region and explore the beginning of Generation 9. There are three storylines for gamers to follow in the titles, namely Victory Road, Path of Legends, and Starfall Street.

The latest games also provide fans with the multiplayer option of banding up with up to three friends and exploring the Paldea region. Apart from the unique 'Let's Go' mechanic of auto battling, Game Freak has also introduced the intriguing feature of Terastallizing, which players can use on their Pokemon during combat. Both titles are currently available on the Nintendo Switch.

Quick Links

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...