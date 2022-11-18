Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to evolve Bisharp to Kingambit

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have finally been released by Game Freak around the world for fans to set upon their journey in the Paldea region. There's a lot to discover and catch in the vast open world. Similar to previous games, Scarlet and Violet also feature special evolutions, and Bisharp and Kingambit are among them.

In the mainline series, there are many ways of evolving Pokemon to their next stage apart from simply leveling up. Some require players to use a particular stone or item upon the pocket monster, while some will evolve through trading. Various methods of evolution are available, for example, Eeveelution. Players have to figure it out to get the desired result.

Each generation comprises both old and new evolutionary tricks, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are no different. One of the most interesting evolutions in the game is that of evolving the infamous Coin Pokemon, namely from Gimmighoul to Gholdengo.

This article details another such unique evolution method present in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, involving Bisharp and Kingambit.

How can players evolve Bisharp to Kingambit in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

A Generation 5 dual-type Dark and Steel Pokemon, Bisharp can be evolved by players from Pawniard (found in the South Province Area 1 and 5) at level 52. The bipedal pocket monster's design is heavily inspired by medieval samurai armor with its name drawing upon the chess piece bishop and the word sharp.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Bisharp can be found in the northeast corner of the map in the bamboo forest, with the closest fly-in spot being North Province Area 2. Players need to keep in mind that they require a Bisharp to hold an item called the Leader's Crest to evolve it into Kingambit.

If they do not possess the Leader's Crest, they will have to battle and catch a Bisharp that is holding the said item. To catch one equipped with it, players will have to encounter a Bisharp commanding or leading a group of Pawniards in the wild.

If the player already has one with better stats in their party, they can pass the Leader's Crest to that Pokemon or choose to evolve the newly caught critter. Either way, they will have to find three more Bisharps commanding a group of Pawniards in the wild holding the Leader's Crest.

Once players have defeated these three, they will have to level their Pokemon once and end up with a Kingambit in their party. According to Bulbapedia, the latter is the only known Pokemon that can learn the move 'Kowtow Cleave.' It is clearly a formidable ally to have on your side.

The Pokedex entries for Kingambit in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are as follows:

Scarlet: Only a Bisharp that stands above all others in its vast army can evolve into Kingambit.

Violet: Though it commands a massive army in battle, it's not skilled at devising complex strategies. It just uses brute strength to keep pushing.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet mark the beginning of Generation 9 in the decades-long video game franchise. At the moment, there are 400 Pokemon populating the Pokedex and you can check them out here.

