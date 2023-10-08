Pokemon Go October 2023 promo codes: All rewards and how to redeem

Pokemon GO is an augmented reality video game where you're tasked with catching Pocket Monsters that spawn in real-time in your vicinity. While trying to catch 'em all, you might run out of resources like Poke Balls, Ultra Balls, and different varieties of berries. You could replenish your items by spinning PokeStops, or you could get some items for free by redeeming promo codes.

In this article, we walk you through everything you need to know about promo codes in Pokemon GO, including the latest codes that are active in the game, what rewards you will receive from them, how you can redeem promo codes, and more.

All active Pokemon GO promo codes (October 2023)

Official artwork for Detective Pikachu (Image via Niantic)

As of writing this article, these are the codes you can redeem in the game:

A333M5HWDTCGZ : You will get an Incense and a Lucky Egg by redeeming this code.

: You will get an Incense and a Lucky Egg by redeeming this code. 5YUWFAQQX99SJ: You will get 30 Poke Balls and a Lucky Egg by redeeming this code.

These codes usually work on a first-come-first-serve basis. So, make sure to redeem them as soon as possible.

Pokemon GO free PokeCoins redeem codes (October 2023)

Unfortunately, there aren't any promo codes available that will produce free coins in this game at the moment.

However, there is a way you can get plenty of PokeCoins at a reduced price. This article explains everything in detail, allowing you to purchase 1,000 PokeCoins for around $1.

How to redeem promo codes in Pokemon GO on Android devices

Redeeming promo codes on Android devices is fairly simple:

Open the GO app.

Click on the PokeBall icon on the main screen.

Go to Shop.

Scroll all the way to the bottom of the Shop till you reach a section called “Promos”.

Paste the promo code in the box to get your free rewards.

How to redeem promo codes on iOS devices

Unlike Android devices, the GO app on iOS does not have an option that lets you redeem promo codes. So, if you are on an Apple device, you will have to redeem them through the web browser.

Official promo code website (Image via Sportskeeda)

You can redeem promo codes through the web browser by following these steps:

Visit the official Niantic Offer Redemption website.

You will get three login options – Sign in with Google, Sign in with Facebook, and Sign in with Niantic Kids.

You will need to sign in with the credentials of your Pokemon GO account.

Once you are signed in, enter the promo code and claim your free rewards.

If you are on an iOS device and your account is linked to Pokemon Trainer Club, you cannot redeem any promo code. You will have to link another login method to your GO account to overcome this issue.