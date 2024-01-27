Pokemon GO Giovanni counters January 2024: Weaknesses, best Pokemon to use, how to beat, and more

Nearly all Team GO Rocket Members have new lineups for the Taken Treasures event, and players might be interested in knowing the best Pokemon GO Giovanni counters. The boss of the nefarious team can be located on the map using the Super Rocket Radar. However, before you go into the fight, you should know what team he will bring and what the best answers to it are.

This article will cover everything you need to know about Pokemon GO Giovanni counters in January 2024.

What is Giovanni's team in Pokemon GO in January 2024?

Phase 1

Giovanni's team - Phase 1 (Image via TPC)

Shadow Persian

Phase 2 [one of the three]

Giovanni's team - Phase 2 (Image via TPC)

Shadow Nidoking

Shadow Garchomp

Shadow Rhyperior

Phase 3

Giovanni's team - Phase 3 (Image via TPC)

Shadow Kyogre

Each member of Giovanni's team will have an absurdly high combat power. You should also remember that the battle against the Team GO Rocket Boss might be a fight against the game's AI, but it still follows the PvP rules. Therefore, the best Pokemon GO Giovanni counters should consist of high-leveled Pocket Monsters with a type advantage.

Best Pokemon GO Giovanni counters for January 2024

Phase 1

Giovanni always starts off with his trusty Persian. Any powered-up Fighting-type will make quick work of it. The recently released Annihilape is one critter that can do very well against it. Here is a list of counters you can use:

Annihilape : Counter + Close Combat and Ice Punch

: Counter + Close Combat and Ice Punch Machamp : Counter + Dynamic Punch

: Counter + Dynamic Punch Lucario : Counter + Aura Sphere

: Counter + Aura Sphere Conkeldurr: Counter + Dynamic Punch

These are only some of the more easily available counters. If you have Mega Evolutions (like Mega Blaziken or Mega Lopunny) or Legendaries (like Keldeo or Terrakion), feel free to use those.

Phase 2

All three Pocket Monsters in this phase are weak to Ice-type attacks. Therefore, they are the best Pokemon GO Giovanni counters for this phase. Some eligible contenders are:

Shadow or regular Mamoswine: Powder Snow + Avalanche and High Horsepower

Powder Snow + Avalanche and High Horsepower Shadow Weavile : Ice Shard + Avalanche

: Ice Shard + Avalanche Baxcalibur : Ice Fang + Avalanche

: Ice Fang + Avalanche Glaceon: Frost Breath + Avalanche

Once again, these are the best budget counters. Feel free to add Mega Abomasnow, Mega Glalie, Articuno, or Kyurem into the mix if you have them powered up.

Phase 3

This is where you will face off against Shadow Kyogre. Since it is a Water-type, you will have a considerable edge with Grass or Electric-type Pocket Monsters. That said, since the former also resists Kyogre's STAB moves, they are the best Pokemon GO Giovanni counters for this phase.

The best counters to Shadow Kyogre are:

Shadow Tangrowth : Vine Whip + Power Whip

: Vine Whip + Power Whip Shadow or regular Venusaur : Vine Whip + Frenzy Plant

: Vine Whip + Frenzy Plant Shadow or regular Sceptile : Bullet Seed + Frenzy Plant

: Bullet Seed + Frenzy Plant Shadow or regular Torterra : Razor Leaf + Frenzy Plant

: Razor Leaf + Frenzy Plant Shadow or regular Electivire : Thunder Shock + Wild Charge

: Thunder Shock + Wild Charge Shadow or regular Luxray: Spark + Wild Charge

Spark + Wild Charge Shadow or regular Magnezone : Spark + Wild Charge

: Spark + Wild Charge Vikavolt: Spark + Discharge

These are only some of the best Pokemon GO Giovanni counters for this phase. As usual, you can challenge him with Legendaries like Kartana, Zarude, Shadow Raiku, Zekrom, or Xurkitree. Mega Evolutions like Mega Sceptile, Mega Venusaur, Mega Manectric, or Mega Ampharos with STAB moves are also good options.

