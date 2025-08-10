Delightful Days Taken Over Giovanni Special Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Delightful Days Taken Over Giovanni Special Research questline allows you a chance to encounter the Team GO Rocket Boss in battle. Successfully defeating him would net you an opportunity to capture Shadow Giratina. The questline isn't easy, as you will have to also defeat Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo along the way. The Delightful Days Taken Over Giovanni Special Research will be available to all trainers who take part in the Delightful Days Taken Over event. If you can't find the research questline in-game, check whether you have an unfinished Giovanni Special Research from earlier seasons.How to complete Delightful Days Taken Over Special Research in Pokemon GO (Giovanni questline)The tasks and rewards are as follows:Step 1 of 5Catch 10 Pokemon - 5x Pinap BerryPurify 2 Shadow Pokemon - 10x Poke BallDefeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 1x Mysterious ComponentRewards: 500x Stardust, 1500 XP, ??? encounterStep 2 of 5No information currently available.Step 3 of 5No information currently available.Step 4 of 5No information currently available.Step 5 of 5No information currently available.The entire questline isn't available currently. We will update the page once we learn more about the tasks and rewards for the latter steps. Delightful Days Taken Over runs from Monday, August 11, at 12 am local time to Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 11.59 pm local time. To encounter Giovanni in Pokemon GO, equip the Super Rocket Radar once you get it from the aforementioned Special Research. You may encounter Team GO Rocket Grunts disguised as Giovanni in PokeStops. Once you come across the real Giovanni, you can battle him as many times as it takes for you to defeat him.Check out other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy evolution Adventure Together guide in Pokemon GOBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni counters