Delightful Days Taken Over Giovanni Special Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

By Angshuman Dutta
Published Aug 10, 2025 19:06 GMT
Delightful Days Taken Over Giovanni Special Research guide (Image via Niantic)
Delightful Days Taken Over Giovanni Special Research questline allows you a chance to encounter the Team GO Rocket Boss in battle. Successfully defeating him would net you an opportunity to capture Shadow Giratina. The questline isn't easy, as you will have to also defeat Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo along the way.

The Delightful Days Taken Over Giovanni Special Research will be available to all trainers who take part in the Delightful Days Taken Over event. If you can't find the research questline in-game, check whether you have an unfinished Giovanni Special Research from earlier seasons.

How to complete Delightful Days Taken Over Special Research in Pokemon GO (Giovanni questline)

The tasks and rewards are as follows:

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Step 1 of 5

  • Catch 10 Pokemon - 5x Pinap Berry
  • Purify 2 Shadow Pokemon - 10x Poke Ball
  • Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 1x Mysterious Component
  • Rewards: 500x Stardust, 1500 XP, ??? encounter

Step 2 of 5

  • No information currently available.

Step 3 of 5

  • No information currently available.

Step 4 of 5

  • No information currently available.

Step 5 of 5

  • No information currently available.

The entire questline isn't available currently. We will update the page once we learn more about the tasks and rewards for the latter steps. Delightful Days Taken Over runs from Monday, August 11, at 12 am local time to Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 11.59 pm local time.

To encounter Giovanni in Pokemon GO, equip the Super Rocket Radar once you get it from the aforementioned Special Research. You may encounter Team GO Rocket Grunts disguised as Giovanni in PokeStops. Once you come across the real Giovanni, you can battle him as many times as it takes for you to defeat him.

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

More from Sportskeeda
