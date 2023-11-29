Pokemon GO Timeless Travels December 2023: Events, raid bosses, Spotlight Hours, and more

With Timeless Travels officially announced, Pokemon GO's December 2023 content roadmap has finally been released by Niantic. There's plenty for trainers to look forward to, including Hisuian Samurott Raid Day, Catch Up Community Day, Mega Scizor, Wyrdeer Raid Day, Shiny Vanillite debut, and more. The month will also see the much-anticipated Winter Holiday Part 1 and Part 2.

We list down everything on offer in December 2023 in this article that trainers will need to prepare for.

Hisuian Samurott Raid Day, Wyrdeer debut, Winter Holiday, and more in store for Pokemon GO trainers in December 2023

The official content roadmap for December 2023 is as follows:

Pokemon GO Events December 2023

Hisuian Samurott Raid Day - December 3 (Starts at 2 pm local time and ends at 5 pm local time).

- December 3 (Starts at 2 pm local time and ends at 5 pm local time). Along the Routes - December 5 to December 8 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time).

- December 5 to December 8 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time). Catch Mastery: Ice - December 9 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time).

- December 9 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time). Adamant Time - December 11 to December 15 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time).

- December 11 to December 15 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time). December Community Day - December 16 and December 17 (Starts at 2 pm local time and ends at 5 pm local time).

- December 16 and December 17 (Starts at 2 pm local time and ends at 5 pm local time). Winter Holiday Part 1 - December 18 to December 25 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 10 am local time).

- December 18 to December 25 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 10 am local time). Wyrdeer Raid Day - December 23 (Starts at 2 pm local time and ends at 5 pm local time).

- December 23 (Starts at 2 pm local time and ends at 5 pm local time). Winter Wonderland - December 23-24 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time).

- December 23-24 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time). Winter Holiday Part 2 - December 25 to December 31 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time).

Spotlight Hours in Pokemon GO (Starts at 6 pm local time and ends at 7 pm local time)

Feebas [shiny encounter will be available] - December 5 (2x Catch Candy).

[shiny encounter will be available] - December 5 (2x Catch Candy). Seel [shiny encounter will be available] - December 12 (2x Transfer Candy).

[shiny encounter will be available] - December 12 (2x Transfer Candy). Snorunt [shiny encounter will be available] - December 19 (2x Evolution XP).

[shiny encounter will be available] - December 19 (2x Evolution XP). Vanillite [shiny encounter will be available] - December 26 (2x Catch Stardust).

Raid Hours in Pokemon GO (Starts at 6 pm local time and ends at 7 pm local time)

Reshiram [shiny encounter will be available] - December 6.

[shiny encounter will be available] - December 6. Zekrom [shiny encounter will be available] - December 13.

[shiny encounter will be available] - December 13. Kyurem [shiny encounter will be available] - December 20.

[shiny encounter will be available] - December 20. Regigigas [shiny encounter will be available] - December 27.

Five-Star Raids in Pokemon GO (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 10 am local time)

Reshiram [shiny encounter will be available] - December 1-9.

[shiny encounter will be available] - December 1-9. Zekrom [shiny encounter will be available] - December 9-16.

[shiny encounter will be available] - December 9-16. Kyurem [shiny encounter will be available] - December 16-23.

[shiny encounter will be available] - December 16-23. Regigigas [shiny encounter will be available] - December 23 to January 1.

Mega Raids in Pokemon GO (Starts at 10 am and ends at 10 am local time)

Mega Scizor [shiny encounter will be available] - December 1-9.

[shiny encounter will be available] - December 1-9. Mega Altaria [shiny encounter will be available] - December 9-16.

[shiny encounter will be available] - December 9-16. Mega Abomasnow [shiny encounter will be available] - December 16-23.

[shiny encounter will be available] - December 16-23. Mega Glalie [shiny encounter will be available] - December 23 to January 1.

[shiny encounter will be available] - December 23 to January 1. Shadow Zapdos in Shadow Raids during weekends.

Timeless Travels: Eggs-pedition Access

During Timeless Travels, trainers will be able to buy new ticketed experiences every month that will bring bonuses and Timed Research. We will update this section with December 2023's once it is available.

Pokemon GO PokeStop Showcases in December 2023

Not revealed yet.

Research Breakthrough encounters (Starts on December 1 at 1 pm PDT and ends on January 1 at 1 pm PDT)

Lapras [shiny encounter will be available].

Galarian Weezing [shiny encounter will be available].

Galarian Mr. Mime [shiny encounter will be available].

Furfrou [shiny encounter will be available].

Goomy [shiny encounter will be available].

Jangmo-o [shiny encounter will be available].

