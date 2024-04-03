Pokemon GO Pokedex (April 2024): Gotta catch 'em all!

The Pokemon GO Pokedex features an ever-expanding list of pocket monsters that are available within the game. With every new season, the developers add more critters for trainers to catch and add to their party. In the latest season of World of Wonders, fans have already seen the debuts of Poipole, Charcade, Armarouge, and Ceruledge.

The current National Pokedex (comprising all pocket monsters from every generation) lists 1,025 pocket monsters. Pokemon GO doesn't have all of them yet.

We have jotted down all Pokemon from each generation that are available in this title as well as the ones that are missing. This article also discusses some of the rarer Pokemon that you might be missing out on like Regional Pokemon and other unique encounters.

Pokemon GO Pokedex (April 2024)

Generation Available No. Not yet released Generation I - Kanto 151/151 All released Generation II - Johto 100/100 All released Generation III - Hoenn 135/135 All released Generation IV - Sinnoh 104/107 PhioneManaphyArceus Generation V - Unova 156/156 All released Generation VI - Kalos 68/72 HonedgeDoubladeAegislashVolcanion Generation VII - Alola 70/86 WishiwashiMudbrayMudsdalePyukumukuType: NullSilvallyMiniorMimikyuDhelmiseNecrozmaMagearnaMarshadowNaganadelStakatakaBlacephalonZeraora Generation VIII - Galar 15/89 GrookeyThwackeyRillaboomScorbunnyRabootCinderaceSobbleDrizzileInteleonRookideeCorvisquireCorviknightBlipbugDottlerOrbeetleNickitThievulGossifleurEldegossChewtleDrednawYamperBoltundRolycolyCarkolCoalossalApplinFlappleAppletunSilicobraSandacondaCramorantArrokudaBarraskewdaToxelToxtricitySizzlipedeCentiskorchClobbopusGrapploctSinisteaPolteageistHatennaHattremHattereneImpidimpMorgremGrimmsnarlCursolaMilceryAlcremiePincurchinSnomFrosmothStonjournerEiscueIndeedeeMorpekoCufantCopperajahDracozoltArctozolDracovishArctovishDuraludonDreepyDrakloakDragapultEternatusKubfuUrshifuGlastrierSpectrierCalyrex Generation IX - Paldea 35/120 TarountulaSpidopsTandemausMausholdFidoughDachsbunSquawkabillyNacliNaclstackGarganaclWattrelKilowattrelMaschiffMabosstiffShroodleGrafaiaiBramblinBrambleghastToedscoolToedscruelKlawfCapsakidScovillainRellorRabscaFlittleEspathraTinkatinkTinkatuffTinkatonWiglettWugtrioFinizenPalafinCyclizarOrthworm GlimmetGlimmoraFlamigoVeluzaDondozoTatsugirFarigirafDudunsparceKingambitGreat TuskScream Tail Brute BonnetFlutter ManeSlither WingSandy ShocksIron TreadsIron BundleIron HandsIron JugulisIron MothIron ThornsWo-ChienChien-PoTing-LuChi-YuRoaring MoonIron ValiantKoraidonMiraidonWalking WakeIron LeavesDipplinPoltchageistSinistchaOkidogiMunkidoriDezandipitiOgerponArchaludonHydrappleGouging FireRaging BoltIron BoulderIron CrownTerapagosPecharunt

Apart from these, Pokemon GO has Meltan and Melmetal. They are not available in the mainline games. Also, the Hisuian Pokemon from Pokemon Legends Arceus are all accessbile in GO except Basculegion.

Rare Pokemon you might be missing out in Pokemon GO Pokedex

Legendary Pokemon and Mythical Pokemon are generally restricted to raids, including the likes of Ho-Oh, Regigigas, Xerneas, Mewtwo, and Zacian.

Galarian Legendary Birds in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Zygarde in Pokemon GO is one exception to this, as the Gen VI Legendary Pokemon is associated with the Routes mechanic. Another one is the Galarian Legendary Birds that may be encountered by using the Daily Adventure Incense and walking around.

Catching Meltan (Image via Niantic)

For Mythical Pokemon, Mew, Celebi, Jirachi, Shaymin, Civtini, Keldeo, Meloetta, and Diancie are available through specific Special Research.

Furthermore, you can check out a how to get Meltan in Pokemon GO guide to get the creature and later evolve it to get Melmetal.

If we are looking for Baby Pokemon, those can only be found as Egg hatches. The monsters in this category are Pichu, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Togepi, Tyrogue, Smoochum, Elekid, Magby, Azurill, Wynaut, Budew, Chingling, Bonsly, Mime Jr. (regional), Happiny, Munchlax, Riolu, and Mantyke.

GO Regional exclusives (Image via Niantic)

You must have noticed the word "regional" in parenthesis on that list. Well, there are quite a few Regional Exclusives in Pokemon GO that are geo-locked to specific places around the world. Unless you are a globetrotter, you will have to wait for events that bring them into other regions.

Gimmighoul in GO (Image via Niantic)

We are noting down a few other rare encounters that come to mind that players may struggle with while trying to complete the Pokemon GO Pokedex.

Smeargle - Appears when you take snapshots if you are lucky and once per day.

Kecleon - Appears as an invisible obstacle at PokeStop and you will have to tap on it to catch it

Zorua - Appears as the player's Buddy Pokemon on the map

Spinda - Field Research encounter

Spiritomb - Special Research encounter

Gimmighoul - Check our guide on how to get Gimmighoul in Pokemon GO

If you are struggling with any other Pokemon, do drop it in the comments.

