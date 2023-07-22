How to get Zygarde in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO is finally releasing the Routes feature. Along with it, Zygarde is making its debut in the game. Some players had beta access to the Routes in the game for about a month now, but it was far from polished. This is a unique feature that rewards both the creator of the Routes as well as those who use them.

The Routes feature in Pokemon GO lets you improve the game for your local community by letting people know of a good path to grind their Daily Incense. That is just one of the endless possibilities you can create with Routes.

Besides this feature, another event has also started in the game. Called Blaze New Trails, it marks the first appearance of The Order Pokemon. Some trainers are confused if they will be able to catch Zygarde through this event.

In this article, we will discuss everything you need to know about Zygarde and how you can get your hands on one in Pokemon GO.

How to catch Zygarde in Pokemon GO?

Zygarde will be available through a Special Research called “From A to Zygarde.” Since Niantic has introduced multiple events in Pokemon GO simultaneously, many trainers are confused about how to get Zygarde in the game.

This Special Research will activate during the Blaze New Trails event. It started on July 21, 2023, at 10 am local time and will end on July 24, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

During this event, you will have boosted encounters with Growlithe, Ponyta, Doduo, Lillipup, Blitzle, and Yungoos. While all these critters can be shiny, Yungoos will have higher odds of being shiny during the Blaze New Trails event.

How to complete From A to Zygarde Special Research in Pokemon GO?

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp Trainers need Zygarde Cells—found while exploring Routes—to change Zygarde’s form. Professor Willow has an item to help you store these cells: the Zygarde Cube! pic.twitter.com/YSUFFFeRRa

This is a Special Research that you can complete at any time since it is not timed. Even if you do not log in during the event, the Research will stay in your profile, and you can finish the tasks in your own time.

There are six steps in this Special Research. However, completing all the steps is not necessary. You can finish the tasks in the first three steps to encounter a Zygarde. The tasks involved in the first three steps are as follows:

Step 1:

You will have to walk one kilometer. (Reward: Five Pinap Berries) You will have to catch ten Pokemon. (Reward: Five Potions) You will have to use five berries to catch Pokemon. (Reward: Five Pokeballs)

Reward for completing step 1: 500 Stardust

Step 2:

You will have to make five great throws. (Reward: Ten Razz Berries) You will have to power up your Pokemon five times. (Reward: Ten Nana Berries) You will have to hatch an egg. (Reward: Ten Pokeballs)

Reward for completing step 2: 1,000 Stardust

Step 3: You will have to claim the following rewards:

Ten Great balls Ten Super potions 1,000 Stardust

Reward for completing step 3: Encounter with Zygarde and Zygarde Cube.

Zygarde has three forms:

10% forme

50% forme

100% or Complete forme

Completing these three steps will give you an encounter with the 10% forme of Zygarde. Zygarde gets progressively stronger as you give it a more complete forme in Pokemon GO. To change Zygarde’s forme to 50% or 100%, you will need to collect Zygarde Cells. This is integrated into the Routes feature.

You must follow a Route in Pokemon GO to find Zygarde Cells. This is the only method of obtaining these cells. You will need 100 Cells to get the Complete forme of Zygarde.

What is the best forme of Zygarde in Pokemon GO?

Base stats of 10% Zygarde: It has a base attack statistic of 100 and a base defense statistic of 71. It has an HP stat of 54.

Base stats of 50% Zygarde: It has a base attack statistic of 100 and a base defense statistic of 121. It has an HP stat of 108.

Base stats of 100% Zygarde: It has a base attack statistic of 100 and a base defense statistic of 121. It has an HP stat of 216.

From these numbers, it is safe to say that the Complete forme of Zygarde is the best in the game. Even though the 50% forme has similar stats when it comes to offense and defense, the HP buff in the Complete forme makes it an overall better critter.

Can Zygarde be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Sad news for the shiny connoisseurs in the game, you will not be able to find Shiny Zygarde at the moment. One can hope that it gets released in the future, as is customary for Niantic. We will keep you posted if Shiny Zygarde does get released in the game any time down the line.