How to play with your Buddy Pokemon in Pokemon GO

The Buddy system in Pokemon GO is one of its most exciting features. With it, you can bring your favorite Pocket Monster out on the map and go about doing your daily tasks with them. You can gain Hearts that can be used to level up this companion. Moreover, when they become your Best Buddy, you will receive numerous goodies.

As you accumulate Hearts in Pokemon GO, you will climb the various friendship levels with your partner. The first of them will be Good Buddy, while the final one is going to be Best Buddy. The higher your friendship level is, the more rewards your favorite Pocket Monster will bring you on your daily adventures.

From feeding them berries to playing with them properly, there are a lot of things you can do to get your Buddy in Pokemon GO excited. This article will talk about the right way to play with these companions and how you can quickly increase your bond with them quickly.

What is the best way to rub your Buddy Pokemon in Pokemon GO?

Recently, a Reddit user, u/Spirited-Preference4, brought to everyone’s notice that there is a particular pattern in which you must rub your Buddies, or you will fail to get them excited. They said:

“All you have to do is draw slow circles around your buddy's' *interaction area (face usually,but can be belly/elsewhere) to play with them. It typically takes 3 slow circles around each buddys' face to make it count. I am sorry for those of you who have felt the need to aggressively rub your finger over a buddys' face for that heart.”

Most trainers think that rubbing the Buddy Pokemon on their tummy makes them happy, but not every creature is Meowth or Persian. Some critters, like Jynx, might want you to play with their faces.

However, a few trainers stated in the above Reddit post's comments section that rubbing their Buddy’s face does not really do much. To this, the OP replied that they were referring to the “interaction area” of the Buddy, which does not always have to be the face.

When people learned that they needed to rub their Buddy in a circular pattern, they were surprised that they had been doing it wrong all this while. This is what some of them had to say:

How to get Best Buddy status with your Pokemon in Pokemon GO?

Doing tasks help to gain Hearts (Image via Niantic)

Exciting your Buddy increases the Hearts in the Buddy Interaction page. You will need 300 Hearts to reach the Best Buddy status with your favorite critter in Pokemon GO. This requires you to do various tasks like feeding them berries, taking part in battles with them, walking a certain amount of distance, visiting new places (spinning new PokeStops), and taking snapshots of your Buddy.

Doing these will help you progress through the various levels of friendship. To attain the Best Buddy status quickly, you should play this game regularly with your favorite Pokemon.

Rewards for the different Buddy friendship levels in Pokemon GO

You get special rewards for increasing the friendship level (Image via Niantic)

The following table shows the various perks you can enjoy by actively using the Buddy feature in the game:

Friendship level with your Buddy No. of Hearts needed Rewards from you Buddy Good Buddy 1 You won't get anything from your Buddy yet Great Buddy 70 You will get presents from your Buddy Ultra Buddy 150 You will receive souvenirs from your Buddy Best Buddy 300 Your Buddy will receive a CP boost

How to earn Hearts quickly to reach Best Buddy status faster in Pokemon GO?

Poffins help to excite your Buddy faster (Image via Niantic)

The fastest way to excite your Buddy in the game is by giving it a Poffin. Each of these cost 100 Pokecoins. If you want to learn how to earn this currency at highly discounted prices, you can read this article.

Can you trade Best Buddy Pokemon with other trainers in Pokemon GO?

Unfortunately, the game does not allow you to transfer the Best Buddy status when you trade your critter with your friends. You will have to work your way up all the friendship levels after receiving the Buddy Pokemon in a trade.

It is a lot like the Mega evolution stage of a creature that gets reset upon being traded.