How to evolve Pokemon without candies in Pokemon GO

Since its debut in 2016, Pokemon Go has enamored millions of players worldwide. Trainers have devoted numerous hours to capturing Pokemon, candy collection, and evolution of their cherished critters. But now, a fascinating revelation among the Pokemon Go community has surfaced, allowing up new paths for evolution without the need for candy.

In the anime series, friendship is one of the main ways to evolve the beasts. Your critters can evolve if you foster a close relationship with them. Your bond strengthens with time, eventually leading to evolution.

However, that is not true for Pokemon GO, and in this article, we shall explore the different methods by which you can evolve your Pokemon without using candies.

Best ways to evolve Pokemon without candies in Pokemon GO

You will receive Candies for every creature that you catch in the game. The Candies will be specific to the species of the creature, and for each species, their evolution requires a distinct quantity of Candies. The number of Candies required to evolve the beast also depends on its evolutionary line. A higher stage evolution will require more candies.

You must fulfill one of the following requirements to evolve a creature in Pokemon GO:

Evolution items

Sometimes, you will need special Evolution items to evolve certain creatures in the game. These items are as follows:

Sun Stone

Sinnoh Stone

Unova Stone

Gimmighoul Coins

Metal Coat

King’s Rock

Dragon Scale

Up-Grade

These can be rare to come by, and the only way to acquire them is through Pokestops, Team GO Rocket grunts and leaders, and raids. You will also need the Candies and the Evolution item to evolve the Pokemon. So, it can be really frustrating to evolve these critters.

Examples of Pokemon that need Evolution items to evolve- Gimmighoul, Murkrow, Porygon, Seadra, Onix, Slowpoke, etc.

Evolution tasks

Certain creatures in Pokemon GO, like Pancham, cannot be evolved unless you complete a certain set of tasks. Even if you have the required quantity of Candies, the game will prevent you from evolving the creature. You will find the required tasks mentioned in the profile of the concerned Pokemon.

Trade Evolutions

Certain species of beasts will not require candies to evolve if you receive them in a trade prior to the evolution. You will see a special icon next to the “Evolve” button if your beast is eligible for a free trade evolution. If the condition is met, you will see a green tick next to the special icon. This is a very nifty feature that Niantic added to Pokemon GO.

Besides Trade Evolutions, there are no other methods of evolving critters without Candies in Pokemon GO. The following beasts can be evolved via Trade Evolutions:

You can evolve Haunter into Gengar

You can evolve Gurdurr into Conkeldurr

You can evolve Shelmet into Accelgor

You can evolve Kadabra into Alakazam

You can evolve Boldore into Gigalith

You can evolve Phantump into Trevenant

You can evolve Graveler into Golem

That brings us to the end of this guide. If we missed something, please mention it in the comments below

