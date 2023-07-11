Is the Pokemon GO Fest 2023 ticket worth buying?

The 2023 Global GO Fest in Pokemon GO is just around the corner. While it comes with many exciting tasks and rewards, is it worth the $15? At such a steep price point, you might as well buy a good game from the ongoing Steam Summer Sale. Is buying the Global GO Fest 2023 ticket in Pokemon GO justified?

Niantic has been pushing out a lot of content lately. While some features have made the GO community hot under the collar, many were welcome additions.

This article will examine the Global GO Fest and see if it deserves the $15 it asks from trainers.

Is the Global Pokemon GO Fest ticket worth $15?

The Global GO Fest 2023 will be a two-day event in Pokemon GO. It will start on August 26 and end on August 27.

You can attend the event between 10 am and 6 pm local time on both days. This means that you can play the event for a total of 32 hours. That is more than enough time to complete every task in the event.

Listed below are all the features that you will get in the Free Event of the 2023 GO Fest:

You will get the four rotating habitats : Malachite Wilderness habitat, Quartz Terrarium habitat, Aquamarine Shores habitat, and Pyrite Sands habitat. The rotating habits will only be available on Saturday. On Sunday, all the spawns will be mixed up together.

Raids: One-star raids will feature all of the Pikachus from the four habitats and Goomy. Two-star raids will feature Carbink. Three-star raids will feature Snorlax wearing a Cowboy Hat. Primal Raids are returning globally. You will be able to encounter Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon. The same raids will repeat on Sunday. In addition to this, you will come across Mega Rayquaza in five-star raids.

Exclusive Bonuses: Lure Modules will last an hour; 2x friendship bonus damage in all raids; Event-themed Field Research tasks; Remote Raid limit will be raised to 20 per day.

Exclusive moves for evolving certain Pokemon: Creatures like Salamence, Metagross, Butterfree, Sandslash, and a few others will receive exclusive Charged moves if you evolve their first or second-stage evolutions during this event.

Creatures like Salamence, Metagross, Butterfree, Sandslash, and a few others will receive exclusive Charged moves if you evolve their first or second-stage evolutions during this event. All new shinies coming to Pokemon GO will be available to you even if you do not choose to buy the GO Fest ticket.

What additional facilities can you expect from the $15 GO Fest ticket?

The following are the benefits of buying the GO Fest ticket:

You get an encounter with Diancie, the new mythical beast coming to Pokemon GO.

You will get extra Special Research Tasks that will give you meteorites. You can use these to teach your Mega Rayquaza its unique move, Dragon Ascend.

Ticket-holding trainers will get to take part in the Global Arena Challenge.

If you have the GO Fest ticket in Pokemon GO, you will get exclusive incense encounters with certain creatures like Hisuian Growlithe, Unowns, and many more.

You will have increased shiny spawn rates, up to 6 special raids daily, time-limited Collection Challenges, special 7 km eggs, and 9 free Raid Passes from spinning photo discs at gyms.

If you consider the GO Fest ticket's value, it is definitely worth the $15. The 18 free Raid Passes alone cost about $20 in Pokemon GO, give or take a couple of dollars, depending on where you live. These passes will give you your money's worth, and on top of that, you get all the other rewards that we just went through.

Furthermore, the increased shiny spawn rates and the exclusive creature spawns also give the GO Fest ticket additional value. If you can afford it, the ticket is definitely worth every penny. However, if you are a little tight on budget, there are already many features you can get through the Free event, and you will not need a ticket to have fun in Pokemon GO.

