What is the best moveset for Mew in Pokemon GO? 

Mew is one of the rarest monsters in Pokemon GO. It is also among the most beloved mythical beasts in the game. As a result, it is a really sought-after critter in-game. It was first introduced to the title in 2018, and trainers could add it to their collection through a Special Research Task called "A Mythical Discovery."

You were able to catch Mew through another method. Since it was not available for all trainers, we are not considering the paid Special Research that lets trainers have an encounter with Shiny Mew. Having said that, does its insane rarity make it a good beast on the battlefield?

In this article, we will look at Mew’s best moveset in Pokemon GO PvP or PvE.

The best moveset for Mew in Pokemon GO

It is said that Mew possesses the genes of all the beasts in the world of Pokemon. Thus, it can learn any move that can be taught in the game. This unpredictability is what makes Mew so unique in the franchise.

Mew can learn the following Fast moves in Pokemon GO:

Charge Beam

Cut

Dragon tail

Frost Breath

Infestation

Poison Jab

Pound

Rock Smash

Shadow Claw

Snarl

Steel Wing

Struggle Bug

Volt Switch

Waterfall

Of all these Fast moves, Snarl has the highest offensive Damage Per Second (DPS) stat of 11. Volt Switch has a defensive DPS stat of 8.8.

It can learn the following Charged moves:

Ancient Power

Blizzard

Bulldoze

Dark Pulse

Dazzling Gleam

Dragon Claw

Energy Ball

Flame Charge

Flash Cannon

Focus Blast

Grass Knot

Gyro Ball

Hyper Beam

Ice Beam

Low Sweep

Overheat

Psychic

Psyshock

Rock Slide

Solar Beam

Stone Edge

Surf

Thunder

Thunderbolt

Wild Charge

Of these Charged moves, Psychic has the best offensive DPS of 38.6 while requiring only 55 energy. It does 90 damage and gives you a 10% chance of lowering the enemies’ defense. Solar Beam is the best defensive Charged move, with a DPS stat of 36.7.

From these numbers, it can be concluded that the best moveset for Mew in Pokemon GO would be Snarl as a Fast move and Psychic and Solar Beam as Charged moves.

Shadow Claw, a Ghost-type move, can be used as a substitute for Snarl, a Dark-type move, as it gives better typing coverage in certain scenarios.

That brings us to the end of this guide about Mew’s best moveset in the game. We hope you found what you were looking for, and if not, let us know how we can improve in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes